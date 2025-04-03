Liberia: Sen. Moye Brings in Spanish Doctors to Provide Medical Care for Bong Citizens

Senator Prince Kermue Moye, Chairman of the Bong County Legislative Caucus, has collaborated with the Liberia Physicians and Surgeons Without Borders and partners from Spain to provide free medical and surgical services to hundreds of citizens in Bong County.

This initiative involves 11 Spanish doctors working alongside Liberian medical professionals to deliver healthcare to individuals with various medical concerns in the region.

The launch event for this initiative took place at a local hotel in Paynesville on April 2, signifying a focused effort to strengthen healthcare services for citizens in alignment with the government's healthcare delivery objectives.

Speaking during the launch of the initiative, Senator Prince Moye pointed out that the initiative was intended to buttress the government's efforts in providing healthcare delivery to its citizens.

Senator Moye highlighted the impact of the discontinuation of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) support on healthcare programs in Liberia, stressing the crucial need for partnerships like Doctors Without Borders to bridge gaps and enhance citizen well-being.

The arrival of foreign doctors from Spain aims to address challenges within the Liberian health system and improve health outcomes for citizens across various counties residing in Bong.

This collaborative effort is anticipated to provide essential medical care, facilitate healthcare skills transfers, and contribute to the ongoing healthcare rebuilding process in Liberia.

"This partnership is one of such that all of us feel proud and we are so appreciative," Moye said, emphasizing that citizens from other counties residing in Bong will also benefit from the treatment.

He said healthcare delivery remains paramount to Liberia and its citizens, noting that the arrival of the foreign doctors in Liberia would fill in the gaps and challenges confronting the Liberian health system.

"What we have been charged as a people is to always seek assistance for the betterment of our citizens. That will be one of our expectations. This is not going to be the end because we have explored opportunities for our citizens in different fields and this is just coming at the time it is much needed. We hope that those that have been screened and ready to go through the operations and medical care will be successful."

He further expressed the hope that the treatment of the citizens would enable them to contribute to the county and country rebuilding processes in their different capacities as teachers, nurses, and other disciplines.

"Once they are healthy, they will return to their different communities and provide services to the needy in those communities."

Senator Moye, however, vowed to continue to work to positively impact the lives of his constituents.

He encouraged sons and daughters of Bong to put aside their differences and rally around one another to help improve the living conditions of their people and move the county and Liberia in general forward.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Liberia, Dr. Catherine Thomas Cooper, lauded the partnership between the Liberian government and Doctors Without Borders, emphasizing the beneficial exchange of expertise and resources that will enhance healthcare delivery in Liberia.

She observed that the return of the group to Liberia would not only be beneficiary to those seeking medical and surgical operations, but also health workers, including Liberian doctors and nurses.

She said skills would be transferred from the visiting Spanish doctors onto their Liberian counterparts to enhance their skills.

Dr. Cooper stressed that many of the patients across the country do not have the finances to seek adequate healthcare delivery and as such, the free medical and surgical operations is therefore a welcoming venture.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude for selecting Liberia as a country where you can provide expert services to our people. We are so grateful, and we know that you have been where before and we treasure this partnership. We know that our health workers will benefit from your experience."

The Spanish medical team, led by General Surgeon Antonio Satorra, expressed their commitment to their mission, which aims to conduct surgical procedures for over 100 patients in Bong County.

He expressed gratitude for the reception and level of support his team continues to receive from Senator Moye and other eminent citizens of the county, noting that, "we will start as soon as possible, and we will do as much as we can."

Meanwhile, the supportive reception from Senator Moye and local stakeholders underscores the collective effort to prioritize health services and improve the well-being of the citizens of Bong County.

The collaboration between local and international medical professionals underscores a shared commitment to healthcare and community well-being.