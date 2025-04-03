Liberia: NEC Cites MDR, Edith Weh, Wonokay Farngalo

The National Election Commission (NEC) has summoned two independent candidates and the Movement for Democracy and Reconsideration for a hearing today at 2pm at the NEC conference hall. According to the citation, MDR is raising concerns about Mrs. Edith Gongloe-Weh, while independent candidate Tee Wonokay Farngalo is facing a legal case for alleged election violations.

The citation, dated April 2, 2025, requires MDR and their counsel to appear for a hearing on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The citation dated April 2, 2025, said, "MDR, the complainant and counsel(s), you are hereby cited to appear before Atty. A.M. Swaray, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the hours of 2pm in the James W. Fromayan Conference Hall of NEC on 9th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia, for hearing in the above captioned matter."

The allegations involve voter registration issues and eligibility for election participation.

Gongloe-Weh's team has denied the allegations and displayed her voter registration card in Ganta. Tee Wonokay Farngalo has not responded publicly to the accusations.

Although, the content of the citation doesn't have any detail of the matter, but recently, the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction of the late Senator Prince Johnson filed a complaint to NEC, alleging Mrs. Edith Gongloe Weh and Tee Wonokay Farngalo did not own any voter registration cards for Nimba.

In a complaint dated March 31, 2025, the MDR alleged that Edith Gongloe-Weh obtained her voter registration card through her proxy (her sister), in contravention of the election law, but could not quote the section of the NEC handbook that to justify the claim.

In the same allegation, they said Tee Wonokay Farngalo, registered and contested in Montserrado County, District #3 in the 2023 election, thus questioning his eligibility to contest in Nimba.

The MDR prayed the electoral body to thoroughly conduct a full review and verification on the two accused, with emphasis on the QR code records associated with their voter registrations and fingerprint verification, among others.

Gongloe-Weh's camp denied the allegation and clarified that she did her registration at the Tonglawin Precinct in Ganta.

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Edith and her team paraded the street of Ganta displaying her voter registration card.

Tee Wonokay Farngalo is yet to come with any statement on the social media in regard to the allegation leveled against him.

The local office in Nimba takes election-related complaints seriously, even if they are not directly involved in the case.

"Even if the case is not before us in Nimba, we take every complaint from a candidate in an election very seriously," said Milton Paye, Upper Nimba Magistrate of the NEC.

Campaign activities for the pending by-election have begun, with Rep. Kogar, Madam Gongloe-Weh and former Nimba County Inspector Mark Gblinwon, perceived as main contenders. Other candidates are also reaching out to voters in villages.

But the remaining four, including former Rep. R. Mantinokay Tingban, VOTL; Atty. Garrison D. Yealue, Independent; Mr. Tee Wonokay Farngalo, and Mr. George Gunpul, are said to be reaching out voters in the villages.

The by-election will determine the replacement for the late Senator Prince Johnson, with many politicians pledging their support to Rep. Kogar. Some lawmakers believe the senatorial seat should be divided among the major tribes in Nimba, while others argue that voters should have the freedom to choose without external influence.

"Nimba County has five tribes and anyone from any of these tribes can become senator," said one Karyea.