Liberia: MRU Establishes 38 Joint Border Security Confidence Building Units

In an effort to ensure the prevalence of sustained joint regional peace and security between and amongst the MRU countries, the MRU Secretariat has established additional two Joint Border Security Confidence Building Units (JBSCBUs) along the Liberia and Cote d' borders summing to 38 out of the 40 units as planned.

On the 25th of March 2025, the MRU secrétariat met in ZOUAN-HOUNIEN Prefeteur to establish the Joint Units for BUUTUO/ZOUAN-HOUNIEN borders as part of its mandate to ensure regional stability, which remains the core responsibility of the MRU.

The meeting was graced by development high profile partners and the local authorities including Madam N. Christine Umutoni United Nations Resident Coordinator - Liberia Representing the SRSG Unowash.E. Madam Fanta Cisse Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Cote D'Ivoire H.E. Madam M'brah A. George Eorgette Ambassador of Côte D'Ivoire to Liberia and Sierra Leone Madam Ange Konanv-Monnu, Deputy Secretary General, representing the Secretary General of the Mano River Union (MRU). Others were the Sous-Prefets of Zouan-Hounien and Bin-Houye as well as the Deputy Mayor for the Town of Zouan-Hounien.

The meeting witnessed the elections of the leadership from both Buutuo and Zouan-Hounien that will form part of the Joint Border Units established by the MRU Secretariat.

Out of the (40) JBSCBUs, the MRU has successfully established eight (38) with funding support from the UNDP and the AfDB thereby immensely contributing to the improvement of the climate of peace and security in these border communities. The establishment of the additional two JBSCBUs is being regarded as a breakthrough by the MRU Secretariat especially at a time when regional peace and security remains very cardinal.

The Mano River Union is an international association initially established between Liberia and Sierra Leone by the 3 October 1973 Mano River Declaration. It is named for the Mano River which begins in the Guinea highlands and forms a border between Liberia and Sierra Leone. On 25 October 1980, Guinea joined the union.