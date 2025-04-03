Liberia: LTA Takes Proactive Measure to Prevent Internet Disruptions

Authorities at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), in partnership with the Cable Consortium of Liberia (CCL), have embarked on a crucial project to reroute the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) undersea fiber optic cable network that connects Liberia to the global internet infrastructure.

This strategic intervention aims to circumvent a looming threat to the country's connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted internet services and protecting Liberia's economic and security interests.

The rerouting project, which has already begun, is a response to the increasing risks posed by damage to the ACE cable system. The ACE cable, one of the main international internet connections to Liberia, carries significant data traffic to and from the country, serving as a lifeline for businesses, educational institutions, government operations, and individuals alike.

Without this connection, Liberia would face massive service outages with far-reaching consequences, including disruptions in e-commerce, financial transactions, and even communication with international partners.

The LTA, in collaboration with CCL, which is the company responsible for maintaining the ACE cable infrastructure in Liberia, has been working around the clock to devise a strategy that would prevent damage from affecting Liberia's internet access.

The risks posed by physical damage to the subsea cable, particularly in coastal areas prone to natural hazards such as storms and human activity, have created a critical need for this overhaul.

During a site visit to oversee the progress of the project on Wednesday, April 2 at the PHP Park, LTA Acting Chairman, Abdulai L. Kamara emphasized the importance of the cable infrastructure to the nation's economy, security, and communication systems.

"For over a decade, Liberia has benefitted from fiber optic internet services, which have transformed our communication landscape," said Kamara. "But over the last year, we've experienced several disruptions, and more recently, we discovered that a serious issue could threaten our connection to the world."

Kamara noted that the problem stemmed from damage to the cables, possibly due to the construction of a park near the cable landing site. The construction inadvertently impacted the cable's integrity, which was discovered during routine monitoring.

"We're not waiting for the problem to worsen. The ACE cable landing site, where the undersea fiber optic cable comes ashore, has been compromised. The President of Liberia has mandated the LTA to act swiftly, and with the collaboration of the CCL, we are preventing a total disconnect which could cause severe socio-economic consequences," Kamara added.

The government of Liberia owns 75% of the ACE network, while the private sector, through companies like LTC (Liberia Telecommunications Corporation), holds a 25% stake. Kamara stressed that Liberia's dependence on the cable makes the intervention highly critical, not only for communication but also for national security.

"We cannot afford to have our internet connection go down. Even a few hours without the internet could create security risks and major economic losses," Kamara said.

In closing, Kamara urged the public to remain patient and assured them that the intervention would ultimately strengthen the country's internet infrastructure. "This work may cause some inconvenience in the short term, but in the long run, it will make our internet connection more secure and reliable."

Giving the overview of the project, Henry Benson, Chair and CEO of the Cable Consortium of Liberia (CCL), outlined the technical challenges the team faces in the rerouting process. Benson explained that the cable was originally installed at the beach landing site in 2011, connecting Liberia to the global internet system.

"In August last year, we encountered an issue when the cable was temporarily damaged, causing significant disruptions to internet services in the country," Benson shared. "The cable, which runs under the Atlantic Ocean, has become a lifeline for Liberia, enabling everything from social media engagement to banking and business operations. Without this connection, our digital lives would grind to a halt."

Benson detailed that the damage to the cable was traced to the docking system at the beach landing site. The area has become increasingly inaccessible due to the construction of infrastructure, including a monument at the park, which obstructed necessary repairs. "The challenge was that the cable requires a clear area around it to function properly. With the infrastructure now built on top, we could not access the cable for repairs," Benson explained.

Faced with this dilemma, CCL proposed two options: either dismantle the park, which would have negative social and economic impacts, or reroute the cable to a new location with a clear line of sight.

"We chose the latter, but this comes with significant financial implications," Benson continued. "We have already begun the rerouting process, and we are working to ensure that Liberia remains connected to the global internet."

According to him, the cost of the internet rerouting is two hundred United State dollars (US$ 200.000) and directly relies on the shoulder of the Liberian government.

Earlier in an overview, Clarence Massaquoi, Acting Commissioner for Engineering and Technology at LTA, reassured the public that while the rerouting work might lead to intermittent disruptions, the government is committed to ensuring minimal impact on internet services. "A few weeks ago, there was public panic about the potential for long-term service outages," Massaquoi said. "However, the government, LTA, and CCL have been proactive in addressing the situation, and we want to assure the public that this is a planned, controlled intervention."

Massaquoi added that while some disruptions are expected, especially between the 22nd and 28th of this month, the work will be conducted in phases to ensure that Liberia's internet services are not completely cut off. "We're working with all relevant stakeholders to mitigate the effects and ensure that businesses, schools, and other institutions can continue to operate," he said.

The rerouting of the cable is not just a technical challenge but a matter of national security, according to Angela Cassell Bush, LTA Commissioner for International Gateway Systems. "Internet connectivity is crucial for the country's safety and security," Bush explained.

"This is why the LTA, along with CCL, brought the issue to the National Security Advisor's attention. The government is fully committed to ensuring that Liberia does not lose access to global internet services."

Bush emphasized that the LTA and CCL are working together to secure the infrastructure and ensure the country's internet systems remain operational. "We understand the critical role the internet plays in our daily lives, and this project is vital for the continued growth of Liberia's digital economy," she said.

The LTA's leadership, CCL, and key stakeholders like the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LTC) have all worked together to develop a coordinated response to the challenges faced by the ACE cable network.

"We want to thank our stakeholders, particularly LTC, for their support in this project," said Benson. "The cooperation of all parties, including the government, has been invaluable in ensuring the continuity of internet services for Liberia."

Meanwhile, the site visit was also accompanied by LTA's employees including Commissioners Patrick Honnah, Ben Fofana, acting Commissioner for Consumer, Public Affairs, Licensing & Regulations Department (LRD) and Acting Commissioner for International Gateway Systems, Madam Angela Cassell Bush as well the LTA Board Chairman of the LTA, Mr. Dunbar.