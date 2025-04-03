Nigeria: Neca Commends FG's Appointment of Nhia's Chairman

The Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association (NECA) has commended the federal government for the appointment of a Chairman for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Speaking in Lagos, the Director General NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, stated that "the success of any scheme or project depends on a good governance structure.

"The appointment of a substantive Chairman for the NHIA will not only strengthen the Institution but also reposition it to achieve its objectives."

Oyerinde also urged the government to appointment and constitution of the boards of many other agencies.

He said: "We urge the government to expeditiously appoint chairmen for other critical institutions like National Pension Commission (PENCOM), National Directorate of Employment (NDE), etc. in line with these agencies' enabling Acts.

"The managements of these agencies cannot substitute for governing bodies and as such, the enabling Acts detailed the independent and complementary roles of their boards and managements."

He added that beyond the inauguration of the boards, there should also be strategic mechanisms to ensure that the board would function as envisaged by the Acts, rather than becoming a rubber-stamp for the management.