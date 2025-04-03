Nigeria: House Deputy Speaker Scores Tinubu High in Education Sector

Udora Orizu writes that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu at University of Calabar's recent 37th Convocation and 50th Anniversary hailed President Bola Tinubu's on-going revolution in the education sector.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu, an education enthusiast was at it again penultimate Thursday when he scored President Bola Tinubu high for the ongoing revolution in the educational sector.

Kalu returned to his alma mater, the University of Calabar, Cross River State, not as a student but a lecturer at the institution's 37th Convocation Ceremony and 50th Anniversary with the title:"Our Gown in Town and in Cyberspace: Sustainable and Human-Centred Education, The Mandate of Our Universities, 2025-2075."

In what dovetailed into a Blueprint Lecture, the proud alumnus of the University of Calabar went beyond mere rhetorics to making concrete recommendations that when implemented, the universities would become the beacons of light and not just ivory towers.

The two-term lawmaker's ecomium on the President were not politically motivated but based on facts on ground as the funding of education has moved from over N1 trillion in 2023 budget of the last administration led by former President Muhammadu Buhari to N2.52 trillion in the present dispensation.

By this improvement in funding, the country is positioned for the delivery of high quality education more than ever in terms of infrastructure and personel welfare across the various tiers of education.

One of the obvious benefits of the revolution in the education sector under the Tinubu administration is industrial stability as the incessant strike by various unions which was the bane of universities and tertiary institutions is becoming something of the past.

Beyond infrastructure and personnel matters, the students too are not left out in the scheme of things as far as funding is concerned as evident in the enactment of the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act.

As Kalu explained, this Act provides interest-free loans repayable only after employment, with special provisions for the disadvantaged, ensuring that every capable student has a fair chance to succeed.

He also highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as a success story, having disbursed N23 billion in loans to 94,000 students in 2023.

The Deputy Speaker noted that the federal budget has allocated N1.54 trillion to education in 2024, surpassing the N1.08 trillion allocated in 2023.

He added that the recently passed 2025 federal budget allocated N2.52 trillion to education, representing a 133.33% increase in educational investments.

In Kalu's words: "Consider the remarkable progress made by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which disbursed N23 billion in loans to 94,000 students in 2023. This milestone has not only improved access to education but also reaffirmed our commitment to empowering our youth.

"As new development commissions prepare their budgets, prioritizing education must be at the forefront. We must finance short, impactful programs in carpentry, plumbing, electrical engineering, and other trades to address the glaring gap in local expertise. By doing so, we create a workforce capable of transforming our towns and propelling Nigeria toward global competitiveness.

"Here are the facts: In 2024, the federal budget allocated N1.54 trillion to education. This amount is higher than the N1.08 trillion the education ministry received in the 2023 budget. For the recently passed and signed 2025 federal budget, N2.52 trillion is allocated to education, a 133.33% increase in educational investments before his presidency."

That said, the Deputy Speaker emphasised the need for sustainable educational financing, particularly in light of the removal of external funding sources like the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which had previously supported education initiatives in Nigeria.

"The withdrawal of USAID funding underscores the importance of domestic investment in education. As Nigeria advances with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, education remains a cornerstone of sustainable development. By prioritizing education and investing in our youth, we can propel Nigeria towards global competitiveness and achieve the Renewed Hope Agenda's vision of a brighter future.

"As we set our sights on Agenda 2075, it is time to rethink our approach to quotas in higher education. For the past five decades, admissions in Nigerian Universities have largely been determined by geography, a system that, while addressing regional disparities, has done little to harness the untapped potential of our female students.

"Instead of geographic quotas, we must prioritize gender parity to increase women's participation in governance and leadership. Our quota system should serve as a tool for empowerment, ensuring that women--already the backbone of our homes as chief executive officers--step confidently into boardrooms and decision-making centers", he said.

Kalu then took on the universities on why and how they should justify these fundings so that the country gets return on investments in education for the purpose of increased human capital development and opening new frontiers in the ever changing world.

He reminded the universities that they were established as engines of progress but today, however, the country face problems highlighting a disconnect between academia and everyday life.

These problems, Kalu said, arose not from a lack of intellect but from a misalignment with society's needs, as teaching and learning have long been measured solely by academic metrics--the length of dissertations, the complexity of theories, and the splendor of research--rather than their real-world impact.

According to him, the challenge before Nigeria is clear and its universities must move beyond theory to practical impact, bringing the "gown" into the "town"--and now, into cyberspace--where knowledge is applied and ideas ignite change.

"Historically, education has been the bedrock of human civilization, evolving alongside societal needs. From the oral traditions of ancient Africa, where griots preserved history through storytelling, to the grand libraries of Alexandria, knowledge has always been the currency of progress.

"The evolution of education has always mirrored societal needs. In ancient times, learning was an elite privilege, with Socrates, Plato, and Confucius imparting wisdom to select disciples. The Industrial Revolution (1760-1840) introduced mass education, designed to produce factory workers for a structured economy. The 20th century brought standardized testing and mass schooling, a model that still dominates universities today. But in an era of Al and rapid digital transformation, can this outdated system truly prepare students for the future, or are we training them for a world that no longer exists?

"The evolution of work is evidence of how education must constantly adapt. Many jobs that once defined entire industries have vanished. Telephone switchboard operators of the 1950s and 60s were replaced by automated systems, just as video store clerks disappeared with Netflix and digital streaming. Typists became obsolete with word processors, and newspaper typesetters lost relevance to digital publishing. Kodak, a giant in the photography industry, exemplifies this shift; it employed 145,000 people in 1988 but filed for bankruptcy in 2012 after failing to adapt to the digital revolution.

"The true measure of education is its impact on the town. How many university projects directly tackle local challenges like power, healthcare, water access, food security, or transportation? If universities do not first serve their own communities, their achievements risk remaining confined to ivory towers. Our research must offer tangible solutions, while graduates must be equipped to address real issues, from policy refinement to sustainable transportation. If the town does not feel the impact of our "gown," our education is incomplete.

"Our universities are more than centers of learning; they are the backbone of our communities and nation. Their value lies not in certificates but in real-world impact. Institutions must go beyond academic debates, producing research that shapes policies proactively rather than reacting to crises. They should serve as policy hubs, not just locally but globally, proving that when education meets innovation, solutions follow.

"When we bridge the gap between academia and society, universities can drive national progress while contributing meaningfully to global knowledge. The question before us is simple: Will our universities shape the future or merely react to it? The answer lies in our collective commitment to innovation, sustainability, and purpose-driven education. But to shape the future, we must first understand how education itself has evolved," he asserted.

To chart the way forward, Kalu proposed a model-like transformative vision--a Triple Helix approach that unites Nigerian universities, industry, and government into a seamless engine for innovation.

This model, first articulated by scholars Henry Etzkowitz and Loet Leydesdorff, assumed that when these three pillars collaborate, boundaries blur and breakthroughs emerge.

As Etzkowitz once remarked, "Innovation thrives when academia, industry, and government engage in a continuous, dynamic dialogue."

Giving a conceptual clarification of this approach, Kalu posited that the Triple Helix is the idea that the interplay among educational institutions, private enterprises, and public policy creates a fertile ground for economic and societal advancement.

"Across the globe--from the robust innovation ecosystems of China and Germany to the vibrant tech hubs in Silicon Valley--the Triple Helix has proven to be a cornerstone of industrial dominance," he said.

To translate this theory into practice, Kalu said the following actionable strategies could be applied: Establish Collaborative Innovation Hubs: Partner with technology and telecommunications companies to create centers where academic research transforms into practical solutions.

These hubs, he said, could incubate startups specializing in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, agro-tech, and blue economy technologies.

Curriculum Reform in Partnership with Industry:

Our educational programs must evolve. By engaging industry leaders in regular curriculum updates, we can ensure that our graduates are equipped with skills relevant to today's dynamic market. This not only bridges the gap between theory and practice but also ensures that research is closely aligned with real-world challenges.

Financial Incentives for Innovation:

We must encourage our private sector to invest in academic research by offering tax incentives. This strategy, already successful in several European nations, can further stimulate an ecosystem where innovation is rewarded and practical research flourishes.

Data-Driven Accountability:

Embrace robust analytics to track research outcomes, startup success rates, and community impact. With clear metrics, we can continuously benchmark our progress against global best practices, ensuring that our initiatives remain competitive and responsive.

Indeed, the Triple Helix approach is more than an academic concept---it is an actionable step in forging strong, strategic partnerships through which we can convert our universities into vibrant engines of innovation. In taking this step, we lay down the digital covenant that not only advances academic excellence but also translates into tangible benefits for our communities and our nation.

-Udora, SA Press Affairs to House Deputy Speaker, writes from Abuja