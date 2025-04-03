Liberia: Sen. Findley Commends Rep. Banks for Road Development Efforts in Bassa

Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzongar Milton Findley has commended District #2 Representative, Clarence Banks, for his commitment to improving the county's road infrastructure.

Speaking recently as a guest on the OK Morning Rush, Senator Findley highlighted the significance of road development in enhancing connectivity, fostering economic growth, and improving the quality of life for residents.

"This recognition underscores the vital role infrastructure plays in supporting local communities, facilitating trade, and driving overall progress," Senator Findley stated.

He emphasized that Representative Banks' focus on road development aligns with broader efforts to uplift the people of Grand Bassa County. The senator further urged fellow lawmakers to prioritize policies and projects that directly benefit their constituents, stressing the critical link between elected officials and the communities they serve.

It can be recalled that in December 2024, Representative Banks deployed three pieces of heavy-duty equipment and a dump truck to the district to support ongoing road construction initiatives.

Senator Findley also called for greater unity among county leaders, advocating for collaborative efforts to address development challenges and effectively leverage resources for the benefit of all residents.

"By working together, we can achieve sustainable development and create a more inclusive and prosperous society," he said.

His remarks serve as a reminder of the importance of leadership, vision, and teamwork in advancing the well-being of Grand Bassa County's citizens.