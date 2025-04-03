Liberia: Extreme Wealth in Poverty -A reality in today's Liberia

Gbarnga — Limited sitting capacity for students and dusty floors have posed a serious setback for learning activities at the government-run Yoryor Banks Public School in Gwenimah Town, Bong County.

Yoryor Banks Public School is one of the oldest public schools in Suakoko Electoral District #5, Bong County, but is currently in a deplorable condition.

According to the school's principal, Mr. Samuel Mulbah, due to the limited sitting capacity, most of the students are normally seen walking back and forth with chairs and benches to school to sit on just to learn.

He said aside from the sitting capacity issue, the school is in a very deplorable condition, making the learning environment unconducive for learning. The school is made of dirty bricks and dirt floors. The doors and windows are all in deplorable condition. Some of the classrooms have no windows, with the dirt bricks already falling off.

The principal fears that if nothing were urgently done to come to their aid, the upcoming rainy season could disrupt the academy year.

Mr. Mulbah narrated that the school administration has been appealing to the County Educational Officer, local authorities and humanitarian organizations, including some prominent sons and daughters of the county to come to their aid. He said they are also in need of teaching materials.

According to the principal, despite the deplorable and unconducive learning environment, the school has registered over 200 students this Academic 2025/2026. This demonstrates the children's desire to learn, he said.