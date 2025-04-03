Gambia: Moherst Validates Tvet Graduates Tracker Study Report

The Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology on Wednesday convened a stakeholders' validation session of the recently released Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes in The Gambia at a ceremony held at Sir Dawda K. Jawara International Conference Centre.

The project is being funded by the World Bank through the Central Project Coordination Unit (CPCU) at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MoFEA).

Besides, the study aims to provide an evidence-based evaluation of the outcomes of the Technical and Vocational Education And Training (TVET) programmes in The Gambia.

Welcoming the gathering, Ambassador Jainaba Jagne, permanent secretary at the Ministry, described the gathering as a testament to the hard work and dedication of many individuals and teams within and outside the Ministry.

"First and foremost, I would like to highlight the exceptional efforts of our Tracer Study Focal Person. From the development of the Terms of Reference for the consultant to the coordination of the entire study process, their commitment has been unwavering. Their meticulous oversight has ensured that we have reached this validation stage successfully."

She also acknowledged the tireless work of the Ministry's Technical Working Group, adding that they have diligently reviewed every step of the study process, providing critical feedback and ensuring that the study aligns with 'our strategic objectives'.

"Despite encountering several challenges along the way, their dedication to achieving final clearance at each stage has been instrumental in bringing us to today's validation workshop."

Anta Taal, project coordinator at Central Projects Coordinating Unit (CPCU), MoFEA, said the event represents a critical juncture in their ongoing pursuit of evidence-based policymaking and strategic reforms in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

"It is through rigorous inquiry and empirical assessment that we can refine our educational frameworks to meet the dynamic demands of an evolving labour market."

The MOFEA through CPCU, she said, is profoundly gratified to have facilitated this crucial study, made possible through the generous support of the World Bank via its RISE project, with the intention to build resilience, inclusion, skills, and equity in The Gambia Education and Social Protection Sectors.

"This initiative exemplifies our steadfast commitment to fostering an educational paradigm that is both responsive and transformative. The findings from this study will serve as an indispensable repository of knowledge, shaping the discourse on TVET effectiveness and providing a nuanced understanding of its impact on economic development."

Jacob Sanwidi - Africa Label Group (ALG) education expert, extends gratitude to the Ministry and the WB project team for entrusting us with this important assignment.

"Africa Label Group is deeply committed to advancing research and policy development across Africa. Currently, we are leading another significant study in The Gambia: the "Decentralized Policies Review Study."

He described their experience in The Gambia as both fulfilling and insightful, and they look forward to continuing their collaboration in the future.

"At Africa Label Group, we take pride in our proven track record of delivering high-impact research and consultancy services across various sectors throughout Africa. Our team of professionals brings deep industry expertise combined with hands-on experience that spans multiple functions, sectors, and geographies."

He also talked about some of their recent projects around Africa including The Gambia, adding that for the current project, their primary objective aligns with the overarching goals of the "Youth Empowerment Through TVET" initiative in The Gambia.