Gambia: National Security - Citizen's View

opinion

It is logical that any security sector reform must be based on the security realities of the country. National Security is premised on the work of all security outfits such as the army, police, immigration, State Intelligence Services, GRA, and the Navy. It cannot be principally directed towards one segment of the security services. Since it embraces all the institutions mentioned, the missing point, in my considered opinion, is a National Coordinated Security Network that can effectively address the security challenges the nation is faced with. To keep the country safe and secure from the increasing criminality the country continues to face in recent times, the need for a complete revamp of the security sector cannot be overemphasized. Hardly a week goes by without incidents of armed robberies and murder cases taking place across the country. And most of this criminality proves very painful and costly to families, homes and businesses in the country.

Most of these crimes are conducted by bandits from neighbouring countries and some by our own nationals. For anyone to therefore claim that the country is safe, is too hypocritical and political fanfare to deserve serious consideration. In these times, we have seen or experienced the armed attacks on GNPC in Farafenni, Jah oil station on Banjul highway, Access Bank in Brusubi, Elhela shop in Banjul, in Ballanghar, in Brusubi Heights, in Bundung, in Badjie Estate and in several other places across the country. The Gambia Police Force seemed to be getting overwhelmed by the spate of criminality in the country. The support of other security services in combating terrorism acts by all these violent incidents is a National imperative. A new National Security arrangement is therefore the logical answer. Nobody knows when and where else armed attacks and murders will take place in society. The recently arrested would- be migrants at a compound in Yarambamba, consisting of 34 Senegalese, 35 Guineans, 4 Gambians, 2 Guinea Bissau and 4 minors according to reports. Out of the 75 caught, 63 are men and 12 females, according to reports. These migrants were said to be found in a compound rented by a Senegalese national, according to reports. If this criminality can be arranged in the country without the knowledge of the security, can we say that the country is safe. The Immigration acted only on tip-off grounds, according to reports. Apparently there seems to be a proliferation of arms in town and several bandits bent on terrorizing the population. Foreigners are abusing the country's hospitality and open door immigration policies. All types of drugs are entering the country and destroying our young people. This is coupled with human trafficking and other undesirables in the tourism industry. How can we as a people and Nation pretend that these issues are not real and that proactive measures must be taken to contain the situation. If murderers and armed robbers assume that they can commit such heinous crimes and get away without strong means of getting them to book through robust security networks then we are all being exposed to danger as well as our communities. It is often said in local proverb that when one sees fire coming towards you and you don't act to stop it, be rest assured that when it enters your home, you will regret your taking it for granted. The porous nature of the country's borders makes it difficult to track down criminals entering the country. The mad rush for wealth, makes some of the drug dealers enter the country without alarm. These are realities that are undeniable. It must be acknowledged that the Nation is faced with security dangers and it is time for the government to sanction a new security outfit preferably, a NATIONAL COORDINATED SECURITY NETWORK FORCE ( NCSNF ) comprising of Immigration, Police, Army, SIS, GRA, NDLEA, that will be deployed to all border posts and in all strategic positions in the regions, towns and cities across the country, 24/7 in special gears, on alert to effectively deal with smuggling, drugs and human trafficking, violence, armed attacks, money laundering and others dangers etc, to address the health and security concerns of Gambians and to enhance the National image before the world.

Security Reform in such broad terms is in the interest of sustainable democracy, peace and stability of the country. We cannot afford to miss the point. To implement the proposed COORDINATED SECURITY SECTOR NETWORK ( CSSN ) Project, government can seek funding and Technical Assistance from friendly countries and donor partners that will include training, communications networks, mobility, special uniform outfits, protective gears and alarms, etc for the establishment of this institution. The CSSN Force can assume responsibility for the Nation's health and security concerns from hence forth. Sooner or later the country will become an envy of the West Africa Region for its security measures. Democracy, investments, peace and stability cannot prevail in a country with a weak interior system. These are inextricably linked with National security. We cannot afford to take security for granted, it must be tackled head on. And so far The Gambia Police Force must be applauded for showing vigilance in combating terrorism, armed banditry, murders, drugs infiltration in the country and other criminality in society. The establishment of a new security network which would include the participation of local communities in the protection of lives and properties of citizens and which will safeguard our national sovereignty will be in the supreme interest of the country.