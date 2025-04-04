Nigerian Mobility Startup Shuttlers Adds CNG Buses to Fleet

TLDR

Shuttlers, a Nigerian mobility startup, deployed 20 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a 29% drop in rider costs and a reduction of 23.5 metric tons in carbon emissions, according to CEO Damilola Olokesusi.

The CNG buses completed 1,484 trips and served 19,292 passengers, accounting for 4% of the company's total user trips in Q2, the CEO said in a LinkedIn post. The rollout comes as Nigeria faces rising petrol costs following the removal of fuel subsidies in 2023. The price of petrol has more than tripled, pushing transport operators to explore lower-cost alternatives. CNG is less expensive and emits fewer pollutants than petrol.

Shuttlers equipped the buses with fireproof canisters and automatic extinguishers. The company reported no safety incidents in Q1. The Lagos-based startup raised $4 million in 2023 and plans to expand its alternative-fuel fleet in Q2 2025.

Nigeria's transport sector has been under pressure since fuel subsidies were scrapped in May 2023. Petrol prices rose from ₦185 to over ₦650 per litre, sharply increasing operating costs for transport providers. As a result, shared mobility companies like Shuttlers are shifting to CNG to protect margins and keep fares affordable. CNG, which sells at around ₦250 per standard cubic meter, offers a cheaper and cleaner solution. However, infrastructure for refueling remains limited. The Nigerian government has launched a Presidential CNG Initiative to support adoption, including plans for conversion centers and refueling stations nationwide. Shuttlers' use of CNG reflects early progress from the private sector. If scaled, it could drive both environmental and economic benefits while reducing dependence on petrol. The company's early success could influence broader adoption among commercial fleets and public transport operators facing similar cost pressures.