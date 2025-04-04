Nigeria: Akin Alabi Flags Off Road Constructions in His Constituency

Hon. Akin Alabi, Chairman of the House Committee on Works and Member of the House of Representatives for Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency has flagged off the construction of two major roads in his constituency.

As part of his ongoing major infrastructural developmental push, he also inspected the progress of the Salawu Road project to ensure its timely completion.

This was disclosed by his media and publicity aide, Hameed Mustapha Ramadan.

The flag-off ceremonies took place at Aba-Otun and Erunmu communities, drawing the presence of community leaders, political stakeholders, and residents, all of whom expressed deep appreciation for the intervention. Speaking at the events, Hon. Alabi reiterated his commitment to delivering meaningful projects to every community he engaged with during his campaign.

"I want to ensure that all the communities I visited during my campaign receive the dividends of democracy they deserve. This is why I always emphasize the importance of seniority in lawmaking, it enables us to bring more development to our constituents," he stated.

Hon. Alabi also stressed that the road projects transcend political affiliations and are aimed at improving the lives of all residents.

"This is not about politics. Whether you belong to SDP, PDP, Accord, LP, APC, or any other party, these developments are for everyone. Good roads benefit us all," he added.

He urged youths and community leaders to support the engineers and contractors to ensure the smooth execution of the projects.

The Erunmu-Egbeda Road project will enhance connectivity for multiple communities, including Erunmu, Ore I & II, Owobaale, Ibiti, Paku, Adekola, Mosa, Tanmo, and Egbeda, greatly improving accessibility and economic activity.

Similarly, the Fakayode-Aba Otun Road project will serve Fakayode, Akintunde, Kobiowu, and Aba Otun communities, providing long-awaited relief for residents who have endured years of hardship due to poor road conditions.

Residents of the Aba Otun-Fakayode axis shared emotional testimonies about the suffering caused by the road's previous state.

Recognizing Hon. Alabi's commitment to development, traditional leaders, including the Elerunmu of Erunmu Land, Chief Oyeshola Akanji Oyerinde, and the Royal Chieftain of Owobaale, attended the flag-off ceremonies. Chief Oyerinde offered prayers for Hon. Alabi and his entourage, commending his dedication to the community's growth.