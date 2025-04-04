Nigeria: Super Eagles Step Up Marginally in April FIFA Ranking

4 April 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Despite their failure to pick maximum points in the two 2026 World Cup qualifiers played last month, Super Eagles stepped up a place in the April FIFA Ranking released on Thursday.

The three-time African champions moved a spot to 43rd globally and sixth in the African continent.

Super Eagles under new Coach Eric Chelle, defeated Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali, before they were held 1-1 draw at home in Uyo by Zimbabwe in continuation of the 2026 World Cup qualifying series.

Interestingly, Eagles direct rivals for the 2026 World Cup ticket, South Africa, climbed to 56th in the global ratings. The Bafana Bafana are 10th in Africa.

Benin Republic who are on the heels of the South Africans are 21 in Africa and dropped to 95 in the global standing.

Rwanda who Super Eagles defeated in Kigali to pick their first three points of the campaign are 38th in Africa and dropped to 130 in global standing. Zimbabwe's draw with Nigeria and South Africa earned them step up to 30th in Africa and 116 worldwide. The last team in same Group C with Nigeria in the World Cup qualifying race, Lesotho are 45 in Africa and 148 globally.

Morocco however remain Africa's highest ranked team at 12th place globally.

Senegal, Egypt, Algeria , Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali and South Africa occupy the Top 10 ranking in the continent.

Globally, Argentina remain top thanks to impressive wins away to Uruguay (1-0) and at home to Brazil (4-1), but the Albiceleste have new company, as Spain(2nd, up 1) took full advantage of France's (3rd, down 1) slip-up in Croatia to secure second spot. LesBleusnevertheless remain on the podium, with England (4th) looking on and Brazil (5th) completing the top 5.

The Netherlands(6th, up 1) are in close pursuit of the leading pack, having overtaken Portugal(7th, down 1). Belgium(8th), Italy(9th) and Germany(10th) have all preserved their top-10 berths, while Croatia(11th, up 2) and Morocco(12th, up 2) are breathing down their necks.

