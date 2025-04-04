Nigeria: Super Eagles Rise in Latest FIFA Rankings Despite Recent Form

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up one spot in the latest FIFA ranking.

According to the ranking released on Thursday, Nigeria climbed from 44th to 43rd despite their damaging 1-1 draw at home to Zimbabwe in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash in March.

During the March FIFA World Cup window, the three-time African champions played two matches beating Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali before the draw in Uyo that further dented their flickering hopes of earning a ticket.

However, the Super Eagles dropped a ranking point, going from the 1482 they had at the last release in December to 1481.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has dropped out of the African top five.

Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, and Côte d'Ivoire are the top five ranked countries in Africa.

Zimbabwe gained massively from holding the Super Eagles to a draw, rising five places globally to 116th and gaining nine ranking points.

In the global ranking, Argentina retain top spot, with Spain, France, England and Brazil completing the top five.

The sixth to 10th positions are occupied by the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Italy and Germany.

According to FIFA, a total of 245 international matches have been played globally since the December 2024 edition of the ranking