Sudan: Airstrikes in El-Fashir Destroy Weapons Trucks and Combat Vehicles

Warplanes launched five airstrikes targeting more than ten Rapid Support Forces (RSF) positions in and around El-Fashir and on the northwestern axis.

The airstrikes resulted in the destruction of three tractor-trailer trucks, five Land Cruisers, and a ZS vehicle loaded with weapons, ammunition, and logistical supplies that was heading toward Mellit. The operation also resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of enemy personnel and the thwarting of their attack plans on El-Fashir.

In addition, combing operations carried out by Special Forces, Joint Forces, and Support Battalions continued in several El-Fashir neighborhoods, resulting in the discovery of secret weapons stores belonging to the militia inside some homes and peripheral facilities. These weapons were seized, and the operations also thwarted attempts by some militia members to infiltrate El-Fashir.

In a related development, the 6th Infantry Division stated in its press briefing Wednesday that a unit of the division's military engineering forces had successfully carried out a precision bombing of two Land Cruisers belonging to the militia east of El-Fashir.

The operation completely burned both vehicles and killed seven militia members.

The press briefing added that field reports indicated that large numbers of militia members had withdrawn from Dar al-Salam and Khazan Jadid areas south of El-Fashir to different directions, amid escalating internal disputes among them.

Meanwhile, the state's Executive Office of Native Administration renewed its back to the support battalions until complete victory is achieved and the state and all of Sudan are cleansed of militia remnants.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 6th Infantry Division added that several civilians, including children, were injured Wednesday as a result of the rebel Al-Dagalo militia firing indiscriminately at residential neighborhoods. The injured were transported to health centers and hospitals for treatment.

The 6th Infantry Division reiterated its assertion that its forces maintain full control of the situation on all fronts, while continuing military operations to thwart any hostile movements by the militia.

The 6th Infantry Division in El-Fashir warned citizens in North Darfur and Northern states that videos posted by the militia on social media, in which they threatened to attack the Northern State, should not be disturbed. The militias intended to use these videos to cover up their defeats in Khartoum and Jebel Awliya, or perhaps to target other cities, as happened in previous failed promises.

However, the 6th Infantry Division in El-Fashir called on its forces deployed on all fronts to exercise caution and to deal with any suspicious activity with force and firmness.