Nigeria: IMF Backs Nigeria's Single Window Project, Seeks Areas Where Assistance Is Needed

3 April 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Ndubuisi Francis

Abuja — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed support for Nigeria's Single Window (NSW) Project, an evolving initiative designed to streamline trade processes, reduce bottlenecks, enhance transparency, and increase government revenue.

The multilateral lender's backing for the NSW Project was conveyed in Abuja, Thursday by its Technical Assistance Advisor for Revenue Administration 2, Marco Antonio, who led a delegation from the IMF Fiscal Affairs Department for a meeting with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

The meeting highlighted the IMF's strong support for the Single Window Trade Project, which aims to streamline trade processes, increase government revenue, and enhance the ease of doing business.

Antonio praised the NSW project, among other reforms, and sought to know how the IMF could provide further assistance for its successful implementation.

According to a statement released by the finance ministry by its Director, Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, the minister disclosed that the project is well underway, with approvals secured, a dedicated team in place, and a structured implementation plan.

He underscored the initiative's potential to catalyse export growth, particularly with Nigeria on course to achieve 1.2 million barrels of daily oil production.

Describing the project as a transformative economic tool, Edun reiterated the government's commitment to its success, citing the strategic leadership of President Tinubu and the support of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) as key to its execution.

"As Nigeria continues on its path to economic transformation, the Single Window Trade Project is poised to play a pivotal role.

"With the IMF's endorsement, this initiative is expected to enhance trade efficiency, increase revenue and stimulate economic growth, positioning Nigeria as a beacon of trade excellence in Africa," the finance ministry said.

