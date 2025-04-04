Nigeria: NCAA Warns Foreign Airlines Over Deportation of Nigerians Mid-Travel

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria (NCAA) has threatened regulatory action, including but not limited to fines, suspension of flight operations, or other measures deemed appropriate to international airlines operating in Nigeria that denied boarding and deportation of Nigerians mid-travel.

The warning came following complaints about airlines selling tickets to passengers, airlifting them halfway to their destinations and deporting them to Nigeria.

The Authority said the refusal of boarding and entry at intermediate and transit stops to some Nigerians due to visa or travel restrictions causes distress to passengers and tarnished the reputation of the aviation industry in Nigeria.

The NCAA, in a statement by the director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu, declared effective immediately, any airline found to be engaged in such practices will be subject to regulatory action, including but not limited to fines, suspension of flight operations, or other measures deemed appropriate.

The statement reads: "The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has received several complaints about airlines selling tickets to passengers, only to airlift them halfway to their destinations and deport them back to Nigeria.

"These actions, which involved the refusal of boarding/entry at intermediate/transit stops to some Nigerians due to visa/travel restrictions are causing significant distress to passengers and tarnishing the reputation of the aviation industry in Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The NCAA finds such practices completely unacceptable. It is the responsibility of airlines to inform passengers about any potential barriers to their admissibility at their destination before they commence their travel. Passengers should not be put in a position where they are denied entry or returned to Nigeria only on arrival at intermediate/transit stops.

"In line with the provisions of Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 19.21.1.1, all airlines and their agents shall ensure that passengers are informed of any potential admissibility issues or travel restrictions in advance of their departure".

The statement added, "Airlines must take appropriate measures to screen and provide passengers with accurate, up-to-date information regarding their travel documents and visa requirements before issuing a ticket and proceeding to board them.

"In light of this, the NCAA informs all international airlines operating in Nigeria that the Authority will no longer tolerate these occurrences.

"Effective immediately, any airline found to be engaged in such practices will be subject to regulatory action, including but not limited to fines, suspension of flight operations, or other measures deemed appropriate."

The Authority said it expects the cooperation of all airlines in maintaining the integrity and professionalism of the aviation industry, as well as ensuring the well-being of Nigerian passengers.