Seychelles: University of Seychelles Delegation Concludes Landmark Visit to Ghanaian Universities

A high-level delegation from the University of Seychelles (UniSey) has successfully concluded a week-long visit to four prestigious universities in Ghana, marking a significant step in strengthening educational ties between the two countries.

The delegation, led by Ms. Joëlle Perreau, Vice Chancellor of UniSey, included Dr. Justin Zelime, Dean of Faculty of Arts & Social Development, Mr. Shaun Berlouis, Director of Finance & Business Development, and Ms. Dolivette Chang-Ko, Director of Marketing, Communications & Stakeholder Engagement. Their visit represented the first activation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between UniSey and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), which follows the broader educational cooperation agreement between Ghana and Seychelles established during President Wavel Ramkalawan's official visit to Ghana in November 2024.

The Honorary Consulate of Seychelles in Ghana, played a pivotal role in facilitating the entire visit, from the delegation's arrival to their departure today, ensuring productive engagement between the academic institutions.

Central University: First Stop on Educational Tour

The delegation's first meeting took place at Central University's Prampram campus on March 25, where they were welcomed by Mr. Stephen A. Mickson, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Mrs. Lily Nkrumah, Registrar, Mr. Evans A. Adu-Gyamfi, Acting Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations, Dr. Kissi Mireku, Head of International Programs Office, and Mr. Paul Agyaye from the Office of the Vice Chancellor.

Discussions centered on fostering academic collaborations, including faculty and student exchanges, joint research projects, and the development of shared academic programs. Both institutions expressed optimism about the potential benefits of such partnerships and committed to exploring further opportunities for cooperation.

University of Education, Winneba: Exploring Comprehensive Collaboration

On March 26, the delegation visited the University of Education in Winneba for a 2 PM meeting with the Vice Chancellor, Professor Stephen Jobson Mitchual, and his team. The host institution was represented by senior officials including Mrs. Wilhelmina Tete-Mensah, Acting Registrar; Professor Frimpong Kaakyire Duku, Principal of the College for Distance and E-Learning; Professor Rebecca Akpanglo-Nartey, Principal of the College of Languages and Education; and several other department heads.

During this meeting, UniSey presented an overview of their institution, highlighting that it was established in 2009 and recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. The university operates two campuses and offers programs through several faculties, including Arts and

Social Development, Computing and Information Systems, and Languages and Communication.

The discussions explored collaboration opportunities in exchange programs, joint research initiatives, and curriculum development, particularly in media, communication, and computing. Both parties agreed to draft a Memorandum of Understanding, form a working committee, explore funding opportunities, and schedule follow-up meetings to review progress.

University of Cape Coast: Strategic Academic Partnership

Later on, March 26, the UniSey delegation met with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boamong at the Alisa Hotel. The meeting began with both Vice Chancellors providing comprehensive overviews of their respective institutions.

The University of Cape Coast highlighted its globally recognized status with strong programs in Business, Marine Sciences, Coastal Engineering, Environmental Science, and Fisheries, while UniSey emphasized its faculties in Arts and Social Development, Business and Sustainable Development, and Computing and Information Systems.

The potential areas for collaboration identified included:

- Academic exchange and research collaboration, with a focus on African Erasmus-like opportunities

- Blue Economy and Environmental Sustainability research initiatives

- Development of innovative academic programs addressing governance, sustainability, and economic transformation

- Collaboration in Peace and Conflict Resolution and specialized legal studies

- Student mobility and cultural exchange programs

Both institutions agreed to form a joint committee to outline a formal MOU, exchange detailed program syllabi, and plan a follow-up virtual meeting within three months.

KNUST: Culmination of the Visit

The final and perhaps most significant meeting took place at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi. Here, the delegation met with the Vice Chancellor, Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson and senior ranking staff and faculty members. The discussions at KNUST were particularly meaningful as they represented the first step in implementing the MOU previously signed between UniSey and KNUST in January 2025.

Royal Reception in Kumasi

On the cultural front, the delegation was honored with a special dinner in Kumasi under the auspices of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene (King of the Ashanti). The dinner, attended by key members of Otumfuo's cabinet and staff of KNUST, showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Ashanti Kingdom and provided an informal setting for further discussions on educational cooperation.

Looking Ahead

This educational tour underscores the growing diplomatic and academic ties between Seychelles and Ghana, positioning both nations as key partners in advancing higher education and knowledge exchange in Africa. The collaboration between these institutions is expected to yield substantial benefits for students and faculty from both countries, opening up new avenues for academic exchange, research collaborations, and cultural understanding.

As the delegation returns to Seychelles, both sides have expressed optimism about the future of these partnerships and the potential for transformative educational initiatives that can address shared challenges and opportunities in the global academic landscape.

The educational cooperation between Ghana and Seychelles stands as a testament to the growing importance of south-south partnerships in higher education and the recognition of the value that diverse academic perspectives bring to solving global challenges.