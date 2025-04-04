Liberia: USAID Chief of Party, Lien Bach Bids Farewell to Liberia

Monrovia — Internews Media Activity Partners, comprising six (6) media development organizations, recently honored Madam Lien Bach, Chief of Party of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), for her meaningful contributions and lasting impact on the Liberian media.

Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, upon resuming work at the White House, issued an Executive Order nullifying the continuation of the operations of USAID, thereby putting halt to all USAID sponsorship across the world. He accused USAID of misapplication of Americans tax dollars.

Bach, who served with diligence and distinction as head of the the then USAID Media Activity Project with Internews implementing, was honored recently by the media organizations which include the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL), Liberia Media for Democratic Initiative (LMDI), Local Voices Liberia (LVL), and Youth Media Action (YMA). Others are the Talking Drum Studio (Liberia Peace Center), and the Center for Media Studies and Peace Building (CEMESP).

A joint surprise farewell and honoring ceremony was held for the project Lead in Monrovia ahead of her official departure from Liberia following the closure of the Media Activity Partners project.

The organizations presented to her a symbolic gift featuring their individual logos and heartfelt messages of appreciation. The short but emotional event saw representatives of the media organizations sharing their experiences working with Madam Bach. They reflected on the challenges and successes of the media project and her significant contributions over the years.

Expressions of gratitude pulled in for the development expert who has been in Liberia for nearly seven years.

"You've done a lot for the Liberian media, particularly for us at Local Voices," said Atty. Alpha Daffae Senkpeni, Executive Director of Local Voices Liberia (LVL). "We remain forever grateful for your mentorship and guidance over the years." Atty. Senkpeni emphasized that Madam Bach's presence will always be remembered and missed. He described her modest and persuasive leadership style, highlighting how she fostered collaboration and learning within the media sector. "She played an instrumental role in shaping the success of USAID media activities in Liberia. Her approach was different--humble, yet effective. We hope to establish similar partnerships in the future to strengthen Liberia's media," he added.

Local Voices ED noted that Madam Bach's contributions were not just physical but had professionally and technically enhanced the skills of many Liberian journalists. "You helped elevate Local Voices Liberia. We hope that USAID will reignite its commitment to the success of the Liberian media," Atty. Senkpeni stressed.

Reflections from Media Leaders

Madam Lisa Tenneh Diasay, President of FeJAL, lauded Madam Bach for the invaluable lessons, shared experiences, and her unwavering dedication to the media community in Liberia. "The many commendations from stakeholders demonstrate your exemplary leadership and good character," Madam Diasay said. "FeJAL sincerely appreciates you for your support and contributions. Though this moment is sad, we are forever grateful."

Varmah Kamara of Youth Media Action (YMA) reflected on Madam Bach's engaging discussions, noting that even brief conversations with her often turned into valuable, in-depth exchanges. "You taught us how to professionally prepare reports. We deeply appreciate you and hope you keep your WhatsApp number open so we can reach out to you. You will always remain in our hearts like a tattoo," he remarked.

Mr. John Kollie, Executive Director of LMDI, praised Madam Bach for her role in strengthening electoral debates in Liberia. "We initiated debates, but you empowered us to elevate them. We assure you that the standard will remain. If we must sell water to travel to Nimba County ahead of the senatorial by-election, we will do so to continue the work you helped us start," he said. He also expressed hope that someone with Madam Bach's character and dedication would return to Liberia to continue her work.

Acknowledgment from Internews

Madam Torwon Suluteh Brown, Internews' Senior Journalism Advisor, commended Madam Bach's leadership and passion for strengthening media in Liberia. "I know the energy and dedication you have for improving the media landscape here. Trust me, our good conversations won't stop just because you're leaving Liberia," she assured.

Additionally, D. Laymah E. Kollie, a project fellow, shared how her first election fellowship with Internews opened doors to opportunities with other international media outlets. "I thought we would continue for another three months, but I was shocked when I learned this ceremony was to bid you farewell," she said.

Madam Bach's Response

In response, Madam Lien Bach expressed gratitude for the heartfelt tributes, calling the ceremony a wonderful surprise and a cherished memory of her time in Liberia. "The success of Internews was only possible because of our partners. It's just sad--I was devastated when I received word from the U.S. government that the project was being terminated," she said. "But this isn't about me having a job; it's about my passion for supporting the media." She expressed optimism that the project would return in the future, emphasizing the ongoing need for media support in Liberia. "There's still work to do," she stated. "Liberia is my second home--I feel deeply connected to this country. When I see Liberia's flag, I feel like I am a Liberian."