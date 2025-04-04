Nigeria: Engineering Resilience - Tackling Nigeria's Flood Crisis With Innovative Solutions

In a grand ceremony held at the Apapa branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, members and guests gathered to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the branch, affectionately known as The Golden Branch.

The event also marked the 5th edition of the Engr. Akintunde Zedomi Distinguished Lecture Series, a platform dedicated to advancing engineering discourse in Nigeria.

Chief host Engr. Emmanuel Okechukwu Okolo delivered a heartfelt welcome address, emphasising the significance of celebrating achievements and milestones in the profession. "Today, we commemorate 24 years of unwavering commitment to engineering excellence and development in Apapa and beyond," he stated. "This celebration is not just a reflection of our past accomplishments but a pledge to continue working towards the progress of our society through engineering innovation."

The highlight of the event was a captivating lecture delivered by the distinguished guest speaker, Engr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno, a seasoned engineer from the Delta State Ministry of Works. His insightful presentation tackled the pertinent issue of the "Flood Menace in Nigeria: Impacts, Remedial and Management Strategies."

Engr. Ofoeyeno discussed the escalating challenges posed by flooding across various regions of Nigeria, attributing the crisis to a combination of climate change, urbanisation, and deforestation. He noted the urgent need for effective flood management strategies, urging collaboration between government agencies, engineers, and the community to develop sustainable solutions.

"The impact of flooding is not just physical; it affects lives, livelihoods, and our economy," he pointed out. "We must adopt a comprehensive approach to flood management that includes infrastructure development, community education, and environmental preservation."

The event was attended by prominent figures in the engineering community, government officials, and students, all eager to learn from the lecture and engage in meaningful discussions about the future of engineering practices in Nigeria.

As the ceremony concluded, Engr. Okolo encouraged attendees to take the lessons learned to heart and to continue advocating for sustainable engineering solutions that address the pressing challenges faced by Nigeria today. "Together, we can engineer a better future for our country," he concluded.

The 24th anniversary celebration of The Golden Branch was not just a reflection of the past but a call to action for the future of engineering in Nigeria, fostering a spirit of innovation and collaboration among engineers and stakeholders.