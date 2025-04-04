Nigeria: NGO to Establish Special Needs Center in Oyo

In a heartfelt initiative aimed at transforming the lives of children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities, a non-governmental organization OAKONSULT Disabilities outreach has launched a campaign to establish a specialized care center in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, known as OAK Center Prime.

This project seeks to address the urgent need for dedicated facilities that can provide adequate support and services to children facing numerous challenges due to their conditions.

Speaking at a press conference recently held in Lagos, the Chief Responsibility Officer of OAKONSULT, OluFunke Adeloye, expressed deep concern over the current lack of specialized care facilities for children with cerebral palsy.

"This initiative is not just a response to a glaring need; it is a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for countless children and their families," she stated. "Every child deserves access to specialized care that allows them to thrive and reach their full potential."

According to Adeloye, the vision includes developing an educational plan for each child to ensure they receive therapeutic benefits.

"We intend to create a nurturing environment that incorporates therapy, education, and recreational activities tailored specifically for children with disabilities. The center will provide vital resources and support not only to the children but also to their families, who often struggle to find comprehensive care options."

She passionately shared her personal experience with her daughter, Oluwatoyintan Chikatara Abigail Adeloye, a cerebral palsy warrior who lived for 16 years.

"Although her case was complex, she received the best care after we traveled abroad. The type of care and treatment she received explained the cause of her complex situation.

In local parlance, 'Nigeria happened to us.' Abigail was just 18 months old when she started convulsing that fateful day. We rushed her to the hospital, and then she slipped into a coma. When she opened her eyes, another turn of events shocked us, she had suffered brain damage.

My once lively and active daughter, the life of the party, had her health history rewritten, and a new chapter began.

Despite the challenges, unwavering faith and strength kept us going, and we gave it everything. Our daughter's life was a miracle and a testimony to the grace and power of God, despite doctors' predictions."

As part of its outreach, OAKONSULT is seeking community support and partnerships to turn this vision into reality. With growing public backing and volunteer efforts, the organization hopes to raise the necessary funds for the ground breaking of the center in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, by April 22, 2025.

"This center will not just fill a service gap; it will serve as a beacon of hope for families who feel isolated in their struggles. "We believe that with the right support, every child can shine and make a meaningful contribution to society," Adeloye added.

The center will cater to the spiritual, physical, social, emotional, and mental needs of children and young people with disabilities in Nigeria. It is designed as a mixed prototype center capable of accommodating a minimum of 250 resident children and young people, while also impacting the lives of 1,000 young people annually. The facility will provide diagnostic services, respite accommodations, and daycare services for children and young adults with disabilities, incorporating educational and therapeutic support.

Adeloye stated that the campaign's launch has already begun to draw attention from local leaders and philanthropists, who are inspired by the mission to shed light on the challenges faced by children with special needs. As momentum builds, OAKONSULT Disabilities Outreach remains determined to foster a more inclusive future, ensuring that children with disabilities have the resources they need to thrive.

"Furthermore, we want every community in Nigeria to join this critical movement for change, emphasizing that the path to improvement begins with understanding and compassion toward those who require our support the most.

Parents of children with special needs should not feel isolated. They should be encouraged to engage, seek solutions, and understand that life doesn't end with a diagnosis. These children can thrive if given the right support."

However, Adeloye emphasized that therapy should not be a luxury for parents and their children. She urged both the government and private organizations to support this cause.

"The center will adopt evidence-based practices and real-life experiences," she stressed. "Families should not have to bear the burden of caring for their special needs children alone. We need more inclusive policies in education and healthcare. The government must step in to provide affordable therapy, accessible special needs centers, and public awareness campaigns to eliminate stigma."

"Beyond awareness, parents need practical solutions to their daily struggles," Adeloye pointed out.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NGO Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A member of the advisory board, Mrs. Tosin Oyewole, appealed to the media, Nigerians, and the government to collaborate and support the project.

"If you have a family member living with a disability, you will understand what families with children with special needs go through and how overwhelming it can be," she said.

"This modern edifice is designed to bridge the care gap and provide essential resources. Children with special needs have skills, you just need to understand their means of communication. They may not speak, but they can express themselves and live fulfilling lives."

Also stressing the need for support, another advisory board member, Prince Adedeji Irawo, said: "This initiative is about raising awareness of the challenges faced by children with special needs and their families while encouraging collaboration among families, government, communities, educators, and service providers to enhance inclusivity."

"The center will serve as a platform for caregivers and professionals to connect, share knowledge, and gain new skills to improve the lives of children with special needs.

We want to equip caregivers with practical tools for daily care and stress management while fostering a supportive community for caregivers, educators, and healthcare professionals."