Liberia: My Greatest Inspiration Is Detractors

Margibi — Margibi County Superintendent, Attorney Victoria Wolobah Duncan, says one of the greatest inspirations of her leadership are detractors.

Superintendent Duncan says her detractors make her stronger in doing her job. According to her, by flagging issues about her administration, they should not think that she is being deterred because it makes her very strong.

She made the remark on Wednesday April 2, 2025, in the conference room of her office when she was honored as the most outstanding superintendent of the year 2024 by the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (COCSO).

The program was attended by some officials of the county administration, the executive director of COCSO, Father Bladee; secretary general, Otis V Mulbah; women, chiefs and elders of the county, and Kakata City Mayor, among others.

Superintendent Duncan: "Let me just say this before the media that one of my greatest inspirations in my leadership are the detractors. The more you talk, the more you inspire me to work, so I want to say thank you to those who think that by flagging and saying all those things, you are deterring me; no; you're giving me strength. I want to say thanks; this certificate is also yours."

The certificate reads: "In recognition of your dedicated services rendered to the people of Margibi County, and contribution to the young people of the county and you continue contribution to the development of Mama Liberia and your humanitarian gesture to our county and country has rendered you as the most outstanding superintendent of the year 2024."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Madam Duncan, who also dedicated honor to the people of Margibi, disclosed that there are more good things in the pipeline for the county, revealing that very soon, the people of Margibi will benefit from a complex which will be the Margibi County Administrative Complex.

According to her, the hallmark of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's Administration is the ARREST Agenda which her administration in Margibi will make forceful, workable and visible to the people of Margibi.

She however called on residents of the county to hold together as she gave special appreciation to Kakaka City Mayor, Rev. Gbarngawoe Eddie Seboe; Assistant Commissioner of Police or ACP Patrick B. Kormazu; her core workers and many others for standing by her in achieving honor.

The Superintended noted that she believes that the certificate of honor in reality is presented to Margibi County, but her name is only mentioned as a pathway through which it was presented.

While disclosing how they derived at the decision of honoring the superintendent, COCSO Executive Director, Father Bladee said the superintendent has proven to be a unifier who is peacefully handling the affairs of the county.

He narrated that she has initiated series of activities which has transformed the city and the county in relatively short period of time.

He outlines decongestion of Kakata Streets, peaceful handling of the Margibi Sports Association or MSA without any noise like past administrations, including effort to ensure that the police receive a vehicle from central government, her commitment to living up to the essence of the ARREST Agenda, as well as keeping the county peaceful, among many others.