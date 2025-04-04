Liberia: Letter to God - Lord Na I See Why They Say Congou People Spoiled This Kountry

column

Dear Father,

You know, before, before, I used to geh vex over plus wein I hear people say, ley Congou people dem spoiled this Kountry. Bor da na, na I understand wein they say ley Congou people dem spoiled this Kountry.

How the Congou people spoil ley Kountry na?

Father, do you know da every Yakpewolo, Flomo, Garyezhon and Yensayglo wan to live like dem-I mean ley Congou people? The native woman children dem wan to ride expensive cars, build big, big mansions, send their pekin them to Uncle Sam village, all at the sweat of our village coffer.

Not knowing all along they had been playing jealousy around here, saying they have all ley solution to our village problem, na knowing da stealing they na learn and they wor looking for way to do it.

The truth is, Father, the people na even scare to steal sef. They na scare to take things da don't belong to dem anymore.

In Fact, by ley time you put dem over something, they think that their time to steal and own what belong to everybody has come.

Loka ley Papay who say he could even ride wheelbarrow to work, see ley kina car him just brought to our village. Somebody who told our village people da him wor living on loan for six years.

Father, ley native woman children na even geh heart. To be honest Father, me, I will choose ley Congou people any day over ley Country man, because ley Congou people can share. But for ley native woman children, they don't even care to look behind and think of their brothers and sisters. All because they say they wan to live leh ley Congou people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Father, ley people dem taste ball for wealth na geh so high like a male dog wan do woman bisnay.

They na make corruption really sit down leh King-kon. Then they moh go bring somebody who master ley corruption to go after corrupt people again?

Puah, da na corruption dig, hole cover hole they on here. Ley Congou people really spoiled ley place for true ya.

Nobody wan to stay in ley village and make farm anymore. By ley time Tamba come to Ducor, him wan fight to get village job to start stealing.

So, even ley other village people who were spoiling ley Congou people dem name just yesterday-see what they have become in less than 18 months.

Hmm, dis one here, it hard to deny ooh.

Look, Father, ehn da ley same thing dem they say ley Congou people dem wor doing da why ley killed those poor people for. Na, it worser.

Father, just go to our small, small hamlets around here, children dem sitting on ley dusty floor just to learn something. You see somer ley school building dem sef, you will think da animal dem ley people dem keeping inside. Bor da native woman children been in charge for 45 years na oo. You moh come see sky scrappers all around our village again-nonsense!

Everyday, ley Congou people spoiled ley country, come fix it na da stealing gallop we on. Our own village children we na care. Na, I understand how ley Congou people spoiled ley country. For some of you they gave you chance to go to good school and what did you learn-stealing.