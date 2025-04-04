Malawi Police Establish Task Force for Upcoming Elections

Malawi's Inspector General of Police, Merlyne Yolamu Nachulu, has announced the formation of a special task force dedicated to ensuring security during the forthcoming tripartite elections, scheduled for September 16, 2025.

This initiative aims to address the security challenges associated with the election process, which will involve voting for the President, Members of Parliament, and Ward Councillors.

In an exclusive interview, Inspector General Nachulu responded to recent criticisms from opposition members regarding alleged bias within the police force. She firmly denied these claims, describing them as unfounded.

Nachulu emphasized her commitment to professionalism, drawing on her long tenure under various administrations, from President Kamuzu Banda to the current leader, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

"The police are fully prepared to oversee the upcoming elections. We have established a dedicated task team that is actively managing the security preparations.

"We have also begun conducting awareness meetings ahead of the elections to ensure a smooth and secure voting process," Nachulu stated.

As the election date approaches, the Malawi Police are working to reassure the public of their impartiality and readiness to uphold a peaceful electoral environment.