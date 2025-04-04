Nigeria: 60% of Corruption Cases in LGAs Linked to Healthcare, Infrastructure - ICPC

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Aliyu has revealed that over 60 per cent of corruption cases investigated by the Commission at the local government level were linked to diversion of public funds intended for critical infrastructure and healthcare facilities.

The ICPC chairman stated this during a stakeholders' meeting held in Abuja on Thursday to launch the commission's Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments (ACPP-LG).

According to Aliyu, the ACPP-LG is an essential initiative aimed at tackling corruption, financial mismanagement, and governance weaknesses within Nigeria's 774 local councils.

"Local governments are integral to delivering essential public services, but many are hindered by weak transparency structures and the mismanagement of funds.

"This initiative is crucial as over 60 percent of the corruption cases we investigate at this level involve the misappropriation of resources meant for vital sectors like healthcare and infrastructure," the ICPC boss said.

The ICPC launched the ACPP-LG towards ensuring transparency and checking financial accountability at the local government areas.

Speaking on the ACPP-LG initiative, Dr. Aliyu described it as a tool to drive development and eradicate grassroots corruption.

He further said the ACPP-LG is designed to strengthen financial management, governance standards, and proactive disclosure in local councils.

He noted itsa key objectives to include ensuring transparency in local government operations and decision-making; facilitating proactive disclosure of financial and administrative activities and enhancing public communication and citizen engagement in governance; among others.

In order to achieve these goals, the ICPC chairman said the anti-graft agency will deploy its investigative, prosecutorial, and regulatory functions to ensure compliance.

Also speaking, the chairmen of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption, Amos Kilawangs expressed the National Assembly's commitment to supporting initiatives combating obstacles to grassroots development.

Also, the chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Bello Lawal, represented by Director of Accounts and Finance, Salawu Osigi, urged all 774 local government chairmen to support the ICPC in achieving transparency and accountability for the people's development.