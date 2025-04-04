Nigeria: Supreme Court Sacks Abure As Labour Party National Chairman

The Supreme Court has overturned the judgement of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

In a unanimous decision delivered on Friday morning, a five-member panel of the apex court Justices ruled that the Court of Appeal lacked the jurisdiction to affirm Abure's position as LP's national chairman.

The justices held that the substance of the case was centered on party leadership, which falls under internal party affairs--a matter over which courts lack jurisdiction.

The ruling effectively nullified the Court of Appeal's earlier decision, reinforcing the Supreme Court's stance that leadership disputes within political parties should be resolved internally rather than through judicial intervention.