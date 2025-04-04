Nigeria: Explosion in Lagos Community, One Person Killed

4 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

Twin explosions, suspected to be from grenades, killed one person and injured about eight others at a scavenging site in Taiwo Street, Idi-Araba community, Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Multiple sources in the community told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident happened on Thursday.

A witness, Jegede Taiwo, said the first explosion occurred around noon, killing a scavenger who was trying to break a metal that looked like a rocket. One person also sustained injury at the time.

"They must have brought the rocket from somewhere," he said, explaining that the blast severed the head of the deceased.

The second blast occurred around 5:00 p.m., Shehu Idris, a resident, said, adding that the incident razed a house close to the scavenging site.

Mr Idris said more people were injured during the second blast. He estimated the number of injured victims at eight.

He added that the injured victims have been taken to a hospital in the area

In videos of the incident circulated online, two items suspected to be rocket-propelled grenades could be seen at the scavenging site.

Police operatives and firefighters were deployed to the scene to douse tension in the community.

The spokesperson for the State Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hudeyin, did not respond to calls and an SMS sent to him about the incident.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide more updates of the incident in subsequent reports.

