Liberia: Man, 43, Charged With Murdering Girlfriend Over Palm Wine Dispute

Monrovia — Police in Monrovia have arrested and charged a 43-year-old man for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in what investigators describe as a dispute over an empty palm wine container.

According to police charge sheets, the suspect, Francis Koiyan, a resident of Zeor's Town in Mambahn District, Lower Margibi County, was apprehended in Louisiana Township, Montserrado County, and charged with Aggravated Assault and Murder. He is accused of intentionally killing his girlfriend, 42-year-old Hannah Karto, during an altercation on February 6, 2025.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10:00 a.m. in Zeor's Town, where the victim had gone into the bush to purchase palm wine. Koiyan allegedly insisted on accompanying her, accusing her of withholding his container used for palm wine storage. He then followed her into the bush, where he reportedly assaulted her until she collapsed.

Police say Koiyan tied Karto's hands behind her back with her own "lapper" and pushed her head into her undergarment before abandoning her in the forest.

Market women nearby reportedly heard the victim's cries and alerted community members, who later discovered her unconscious and bloodied body. Police were immediately notified, but Koiyan had already fled the scene. A manhunt ensued, culminating in his arrest on March 27, 2025, following a tip-off.

An inquest conducted at the T. Wah Bedell Funeral Home confirmed the victim suffered a deep laceration to the back of her head and multiple bruises. Her remains were released to her family for burial.

During police interrogation, Koiyan admitted to killing Karto, claiming he was provoked during a dispute. However, investigators concluded that the act was intentional, brutal, and demonstrated a disregard for human life.

Witnesses interviewed during the investigation described Koiyan as "heartless," condemning the cruel nature of the killing.

Following the investigation, the Crime Against Person Unit (CAPU) recommended that Koiyan be formally charged with Aggravated Assault and Murder in accordance with Chapter 14, Subchapters A & B, Sections 14.1 and 14.20 of the Revised Penal Code of Liberia.

He was arraigned before the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice and has since been remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison awaiting trial.