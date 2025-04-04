Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has launched a full-scale investigation into the recent power outage at Roberts International Airport (RIA), ordering immediate corrective measures and long-term solutions to safeguard Liberia's main international gateway from future blackouts.

The President's move comes in the wake of a highly embarrassing incident on March 25, when a bird strike on the airport's transformer caused a sudden power failure, briefly crippling terminal operations and sparking public outrage. Although the runway and VIP lounge were not affected, the outage raised serious concerns about the reliability of essential infrastructure at one of the country's most vital facilities.

In response, President Boakai constituted a high-level committee headed by his National Security Advisor, Cllr. Kofi Woods, with a clear mandate: get to the bottom of what went wrong, hold those responsible accountable, and deliver a blueprint for uninterrupted power supply at the airport.

As of Wednesday, April 3, the committee was engaged in an ongoing, high-stakes meeting with the management of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), aimed at understanding the technical, environmental, and administrative factors behind the incident. The engagement is expected to result in a comprehensive report and set of recommendations to be delivered to the President in the coming days.

"The President has made it unequivocally clear--this cannot happen again. The airport must be protected, and its operations must be stabilized without delay," a senior executive mansion source told The Liberian Investigator under condition of anonymity.

Root of the Blackout

During a Senate Joint Committee hearing on April 2, LAA Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services, Mr. Jonathan Enders, revealed that the March 25 blackout was caused by a bird strike that damaged a key transformer and the automatic transfer switch (ATS)--a crucial device responsible for switching power sources during an outage.

According to Enders, the birds were attracted by indiscriminate garbage dumping around the airport perimeter. He pointed fingers at residents of the nearby "Smell No Taste" community, as well as airport workers, for discarding waste in unauthorized locations, effectively creating a bird magnet near sensitive infrastructure.

"This is the peak season for large birds," Enders told the Senate. "Unfortunately, their interference with the transformer was beyond our immediate control. But the situation is aggravated by human activity that must now be addressed seriously."

Following the strike, the airport switched to its private generator system and called on the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to assess the extent of the damage. A final assessment conducted on March 30 revealed additional damage from a power surge that further compromised several components, including relays, synchronizers, fuses, and the ATS.

LEC Recommends Overhaul

Speaking at the same Senate hearing, LEC Acting Managing Director Thomas Z. Gonkarwon said the corporation is recommending a complete review of the airport's power infrastructure, including a redesign of the ATS system and the installation of a bypass connection. This, he noted, would ensure continued power supply in case of future failures or emergencies.

Gonkarwon also revealed plans to deploy a standby transformer at RIA to serve as a backup in the event of future outages. "This was a wake-up call," he said. "We must build resilience into our national assets, especially our airports."

Long-Term Energy Plan

The LAA, for its part, is already implementing a range of long-term solutions to prevent a recurrence. Acting Managing Director Jero Merd-Cole disclosed that the authority is in the process of procuring a brand-new 3-megawatt transformer to reduce dependence on the national grid and increase energy reliability at the airport.

Additionally, backup generator capacity at RIA is being boosted to 2.5 megawatts to ensure that essential areas like the terminal building, control tower, and VIP lounge remain fully operational during any future power disruptions.

Merd-Cole also confirmed that the LAA is exploring renewable energy options, including solar power, as part of a broader push to diversify the airport's energy sources and enhance environmental sustainability.

Perimeter Cleanup and Relocation Plans

The committee is also expected to address the underlying environmental issues that contributed to the bird strike. The LAA said it has already cleared one illegal dumpsite near the airport but discovered that another had sprung up behind the facility. It has since begun working with the Liberia Land Authority to relocate residents who have encroached on the airport perimeter, thereby contributing to the ongoing sanitation and safety risks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The power outage exposed more than just a technical fault--it revealed systemic negligence in how we manage land, waste, and critical public utilities," said a security source familiar with the committee's work. "This investigation is not just about fixing wires--it's about fixing governance."

Legislative Oversight

Meanwhile, Senator Saah H. Joseph, Chair of the Senate Joint Committee on Hydrocarbons, Energy, and the Environment, has declared that all witnesses who testified remain under oath until the committee's full investigation is concluded. He commended President Boakai for moving swiftly and decisively in commissioning a parallel probe at the executive level.

"This is about the safety and security of our citizens and the reputation of our country," Senator Joseph told reporters. "We will hold everyone accountable, and we expect the Executive to act on our recommendations as well."