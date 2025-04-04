Gambia: ECOWAS Commission Strengthens The National Early Warning Response Mechanism Of The Gambia And Liberia

press release

The Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs organized hybrid sessions to review the state of implementation of the ECOWAS Protection and Human Security Integrated Coordination Mechanisms (ECOPHISM) with the National Centers for the Coordination of Response Mechanisms (NCCRM) of The Gambia and Liberia from 25th -26th March 2025, and 27th – 28th of March 2025 respectively.

The activity aimed to support the responses towards mitigating weaknesses in the protection and human security situation in The Gambia and Liberia. The meetings had in attendence Directors and Staff of the NCCRM from The Gambia and Liberia, National Stakeholder organizations in the ECOPHISM, ECOWAS National Offices in The Gambia and Liberia, Offices of the ECOWAS Resident Representatives in the countries as well as the staff of ECOWAS commission.

The Opening Statements for both meetings were made by the Director, Humanitarian and Social Affairs, Dr Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe, who was represented by the Programme Officer, Social Dimension of Human Trafficking (TIP) Mr.Olatunde Olayemi. In her remarks, she appreciated the progress made by The Gambia and Liberia in operationalizing thier Early Warning Centers, which she described as models in our region. The ECOWAS Resident Representative in The Gambia, Amb. Miatta French, commended the ECOWAS Commission for the initiative in The Gambia and thereafter encouraged the participants to be sustian thier commitment to measures identified by the Mechanism towards effectively addressing the impact of protection and human security lapses on the most seriously affected components of the national population. The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Liberia, Amb. Josephine Nkrumah, who was ably represnted by the Political Adviser, Dr. Nathaniel Walker, reiterated the committment of the Office in ensuring that the NCCRM Liberia delivers on its mandate, including providing effective leadership for the ECOPHISM.

The Director, NCCRM, The Gambia, Madam Binta Singhateh, and the Director, NCCRM, Liberia, Mr. Arthur Bestman, in their separate Remarks, commended the ECOWAS Commission for the organization of the meeting and noted that the meetings would focus on addresing the severe risks of Child Abuse, Human Trafficking, Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), Youth drug dependency, the situation of Persons living with Disabiities and the plight of persons impacts by conflict, through the lens of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) in the countries; amongst others.

The two day meeting held with each country, was to follow up on the implementation of the National Roadmaps adopted for the operationalisation of ECOPHISM in the countries; as well as to receive feedback on the utilisation of the ECOWAS Grant of 25,000 USD in each country. Both countries reported appreciable progress in the utilization of the funds, including the completion of the purchase of equipment, hiring of National Consultants to compile a Protection and Human Security Risk Index/Report and advanced plans for national validation meetings on the Report as well as for further implementation of the National Roadmaps and Plans of Action.

Additional highlights of the two sessions include further exploration of the protection and human security concept and its practical application in both contexts (anchored on the respective National Roadmaps and Plans of Action), strengthening collaborations at the national levels within State agencies as well as with Civil Society and the Private Sector etc; and discussions around optimal use of national resources for active early warning and supporting early action in response to identified threats and imminent risks.

In conclusion the participants noted that the sessions were critical in strengthening the regional responses to the weak protection and human security situation in the ECOWAS region. The stakeholders renewed their commitments in improving the human security situations in the countries, thereby ensuring the protection of the most vulnerable in the society.