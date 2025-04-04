Nigeria: Gavi-Funded Meningococcal Vaccines Arrive in Nigeria to Aid Outbreak Response

press release

Kebbi — This week, Nigeria's Ministry of Health received over 1,000,000 pentavalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (Men5CV) doses from the Gavi-funded global stockpile to combat the meningococcus C and W outbreak in northern Nigeria. The outbreak has already claimed over 70 lives, with more than 800 cases across 23 states.Seasonal outbreaks are common during the dry season, which runs from December to June, peaking between March and April when low humidity and high dust levels prevail. This first shipment will enable the launch of an outbreak response campaign targeting individuals aged 1-29 years, the most severely affected group. The campaign will initially launch in Kebbi and Sokoto States, with plans to expand to Yobe State as additional doses arrive in the country.

Dr Muhammad Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health & Social Welfare, Federal Republic of Nigeria, said: "The arrival of the Men5CV vaccines is a crucial milestone in Nigeria's response to the current meningitis outbreak. It reflects our commitment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda to protect the health and well-being of all Nigerians - especially our children and young people who are most vulnerable. Through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the Sector-Wide Approach, we have prioritized epidemic preparedness and rapid response as part of our broader health security agenda. We are grateful for the support of Gavi, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF in enabling this swift deployment. Together, we are not only containing today's outbreak but also laying the foundation to eliminate meningitis and strengthen routine immunisation for the future."

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance funds the global stockpiles of vaccines against cholera, Ebola, meningitis and yellow fever, which are accessible to all countries in the world, and supports the cost of procurement, delivery and outbreak response campaigns in lower-income countries, as well as preventive and routine immunisation activities where these are relevant. Use of the stockpiles for outbreak response is managed by the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision, and doses are delivered to countries by UNICEF. The ICG has approved the deployment of over 1.5 million doses of Men5CV in response to Nigeria's request in March 2025.

"With Gavi's support, vaccines successfully eliminated meningitis A from Africa's meningitis belt. Now, they are also combating other serogroups of this deadly and debilitating disease, bringing us closer to our goal of eliminating meningitis by 2030," said Francisco Luquero, Gavi's Head of High-Impact Outbreaks. "Continued investment in this work is critical to protect the incredible progress made so far, control future outbreaks, and dramatically reduce the devastating impact that seasonal epidemics of meningitis have on families and communities."

Meningococcal meningitis - an infection of the meninges, the thin lining that surrounds the brain and spinal cord - is most prevalent in Africa's 'meningitis belt', which stretches across 26 countries in Africa - from Senegal in the West to Ethiopia in the East - with an at-risk population of about 500 million. Those at highest risk of infection are infants, children and young adults. One in four survivors suffers permanent disabilities such as hearing loss; seizures; limb weakness; difficulties with vision, speech, language, memory and communication; as well as scarring and limb amputations. Epidemics occur in the dry season (December-June), and a wave can last two to three years.

"Every child deserves protection from life-threatening diseases like meningitis, and the arrival of the meningitis vaccine marks a critical step in stopping the current outbreak and safeguarding Nigeria's most vulnerable populations - particularly children and young adults, who are at the highest risk. UNICEF is proud to support the government by ensuring rapid vaccine deployment, community engagement, and planning and implementation of the response, while working alongside Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, National Primary Health Care Development Agency and Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare to strengthen immunisation efforts in Nigeria," says Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, said: "As Nigeria continues to combat the current meningitis outbreak, the arrival of the MenCV5 vaccine provides a much-needed boost to our response efforts. From research and development to delivery, the journey of the MenCV5 vaccine to Nigeria has been a collaborative effort between the Nigerian government, the WHO, Gavi, and other dedicated partners. While we address the ongoing outbreak, the MenCV5 vaccine is also critical to Nigeria's long-term health security. It will help prevent future outbreaks and safeguard future generations; we are committed to supporting Nigeria at every step."

Over the years, Gavi has worked with countries to support vaccination against meningitis A, reaching more than 400 million children and young adults aged up to 29 years through campaigns and routine immunisation. These efforts have helped Africa to successfully eliminate meningitis A, with no new cases detected since 2017.

The Men5CV vaccine, approved by WHO in 2023, represents a significant advancement for high-risk countries in Africa's meningitis belt, offering protection against the five major serogroups of meningococcus bacteria.

Since 2024, Gavi has supported countries in the meningitis belt in deploying Men5CV for outbreak response, switching to Men5CV for routine immunisation, and for high-risk countries to conduct preventive mass campaigns. The first country is approved to switch from MenACV to Men5CV at the end of 2025 - hopefully reducing the need for future outbreak response campaigns and moving toward the goal of eliminating the disease by 2030. In March 2024, Nigeria became the first country to receive the Men5CV vaccine from the global stockpile for its outbreak containment efforts, marking a significant milestone in combat this disease.

As of the end of 2024, the global meningococcal vaccine stockpile had been accessed 68 times by 16 countries since 2009, with over 34 million doses deployed in support of countries.

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1.1 billion children - and prevented more than 18.8 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children in Nigeria, visit www.unicef.org/nigeria

Follow UNICEF Nigeria on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About WHO

Dedicated to the well-being of all people and guided by science, the World Health Organization leads and champions global efforts to give everyone, everywhere an equal chance at a safe and healthy life. We are the UN agency for health that connects nations, partners and people on the front lines in 150+ locations - leading the world's response to health emergencies, preventing disease, addressing the root causes of health issues and expanding access to medicines and health care. Our mission is to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable.

For more information about WHO, visit https://www.afro.who.int/countries/nigeria and follow WHO on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram