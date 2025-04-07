Nigeria: Plateau Killings - Survivors Recount Ordeal, Acf Urges End to Attacks

Survivors of the brutal attacks on March 28 and April 2 in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State have narrated harrowing accounts of their experiences.

Gunmen targeted several communities--Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai--leaving behind a trail of death and destruction.

Although security agencies are yet to release official casualty figures, residents claim at least 52 people were killed, with many others injured or still missing.

Recounting the tragedy on Sunday, survivors described the attacks as sudden and devastating.

"We were living in peace, with no provocation. Then gunmen on motorcycles arrived, shooting indiscriminately. We ran for our lives, children alongside us. We had nowhere to hide. Many were killed. Our homes were burnt. We call on the government to help us. We will never forgive the attackers," said Tariza Jakob from Hurti village.

Another survivor, Michael Yuhana, also from Hurti, said: "It happened on Wednesday evening. Gunshots rang out, and people began to flee. Despite our efforts, many were killed. By the time security forces arrived, 35 people had been confirmed dead, and 18 injured. Some victims are still missing, while others are being treated in hospitals. The security personnel did their best."

Banghas Atanguk, from the Manguna community, said: "At about 3:45 p.m., while going about our normal activities, we heard gunshots from different directions. People ran in all directions. Some escaped, others didn't. I lost my uncle, Simon Bahias, a school principal. We are alive, but uncertain of what tomorrow holds. The security forces are trying, but they are not enough."

Perpetrators will be severely punished - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu condemned the killings and assured Governor Mutfwang of federal support.

"These attacks on defenceless citizens are unacceptable," the president said. "I have directed security agencies to hunt down the attackers. They will be severely punished."

He also instructed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to collaborate with Plateau State authorities to provide relief to affected communities.

"Violence has no place in our country. We will not relent in our duty to protect every Nigerian. We will work harder to root out the forces of evil," Tinubu said.

Also, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, visited Plateau State on Sunday to commiserate with victims and families affected by the attacks and pledged that those found culpable will face justice.

Ribadu, responding to reports of high casualty figures, acknowledged the loss of lives but said some figures were exaggerated.

"There have been arrests. Those found culpable will face justice. We are committed to ensuring they are prosecuted. We are doing this across the country," he said.

Ribadu revealed that nearly 2,000 terror suspects have been prosecuted nationwide in the past 18 months, affirming that the government is determined to end such attacks.

"This is not permanent. Security is everyone's responsibility. We must unite to restore peace. What happened in Plateau will not be allowed to happen again," he assured.

Attacks are senseless - Northern govs

The Northern States Governors' Forum (NSGF) described the attacks as senseless and a threat to the unity and stability of the northern region.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the spate of violence ravaging rural communities in the North, particularly the persistent shedding of innocent blood is a stain on the conscience of the region and the nation.

"The sanctity of human life must never be taken for granted. These heinous attacks on innocent people are unacceptable and must be condemned by all," Governor Yahaya said.

The NSGF chairman commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his swift response and proactive measures in dealing with the aftermath of the attacks, as well as the security agencies for their rapid intervention to restore calm.

He, however, urged security operatives to intensify efforts in tracking down the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

The governor also stressed the need for tolerance, peacebuilding, and mutual understanding among diverse communities, particularly between farmers and herders.

ACF to FG: Stop killings in Plateau

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on the federal government to stop the attacks by terror gangs on defenceless communities in Plateau State, saying the attacks are disheartening and frightening.

ACF, in a statement by Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the National Publicity Secretary, said the fatalities recorded in Plateau attacks added to dismal statistics of deaths, injuries and property damage arising from rampaging terror activities of bandits in communities over the last few years.

The statement read, "ACF deeply mourns the dead and unequivocally condemns the attacks. The forum particularly extends sympathy and condolence to the affected communities, the government and people of Plateau State. The forum identifies with the deep pains of the families of the victims and prays to God to grant the deceased eternal rest, for surviving victims to be fortified with the strength to bear the losses and for a quick return to full health for all who suffered injuries.

"To the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), constitutionally responsible for the protection of lives and properties of citizens, ACF wishes to draw attention, for the umpteenth time, to the deterioration in the state of security in Arewa communities and elsewhere in Nigeria. ACF reiterates its long-standing stance that every new experience is one too many. Clearly, the people are in great pain, with their situation compounded by existential economic challenges.

"The killing spree on the Plateau must be stopped immediately, and peace must return to the State. In the future, ACF calls on the FGN to declare a state of security emergency in vulnerable and banditry-prone communities and to initiate effective early-warning and early-response strategies that incorporate the participation of community members.

"The FG should intensify efforts in actionable intelligence gathering, processing and deployment by all relevant security agencies to establish the immediate and remote causes of the latest skirmishes. Investigate, identify, arrest and prosecute perpetrators and enablers of the attacks; fully compensate families for the lives lost and extend relief to those injured"

Mutfwang confirms arrest of suspected masterminds

Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of Plateau State has vowed to ensure the prosecution of all those responsible for the bloodshed.

Speaking on Sunday to Plateau indigenes residing in Abuja, Governor Mutfwang confirmed that some of the suspected masterminds of the attacks have already been apprehended.

He emphasised that the era of arrests without prosecution is over, and promised that no perpetrator will go unpunished.

The governor said, "We will no longer allow those arrested for crimes in our communities to walk free. I will pursue, and ensure the prosecution of, all those whose hands are stained with the blood of our people. They will face the full wrath of the law."

He also assured the public that the pain of the victims is his, reaffirming his commitment to justice and security for the people of Plateau, especially those affected by the recent violence.

Mutfwang briefed the audience on the ongoing efforts to address insecurity in Bokkos, revealing that new strategies are being put in place to ensure the safety of farmers as the next planting season approaches.

"We will farm this year. No amount of intimidation will stop us," he said, stressing that the attacks are deliberate attempts to disrupt the region, particularly at the start of the farming season.

Reflecting on the broader context, the governor noted, "Since the December 2023 attacks, we had begun reclaiming our identity as the Home of Peace and Tourism. For over a year, we recorded no major incidents. But these attacks are orchestrated attempts to impoverish and intimidate our people."

He assured the citizens that their spirit would not be broken by these heinous acts.

Governor Mutfwang also expressed gratitude for the support from Nigerians across the country, acknowledging the assistance and sympathy extended by various groups. He revealed that he had engaged in detailed consultations with security chiefs, and reassured the public that everything possible would be done to safeguard lives and property.

The governor also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his swift response, including directing federal agencies to provide relief materials to victims. He urged the 54 ethnic nationalities of Plateau State residing in Abuja to remain united and uphold the core values of peace, unity, hard work, tolerance, excellence, and hospitality.

Lastly, Governor Mutfwang appealed to the people of Plateau to give back to their communities and support one another, regardless of ethnic or religious differences.

Secure Bokkos-Mangu corridor - LND

The League of Northern Democrats (LND), led by former Kano State governor Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has also demanded decisive action.

Dr Ladan Salihu, the group's spokesperson, said: "The escalating insecurity along the Bokkos-Mangu corridor is alarming. The killing of 52 innocent people is a grave tragedy and must be addressed immediately."

The LND called on the federal government to secure the area and implement radical security measures to prevent Plateau State from becoming a new frontier of violence.