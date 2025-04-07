Nigeria: Vigilantes Ambush Bandits, Kill 30 in Zamfara

No fewer than 30 armed bandits were reported killed in an ambush laid by members of local vigilante group for the hoodlums in Dansadau District of Maru local government area of Zamfara State.

According to intelligence sources quoted by counter-terrorism expert Zagazola Makama, the ambush occurred at about 2pm on Thursday April 4.

The bandits were said to be on their way to launch attack on a nearby village when they were intercepted by members of the local vigilante group, known as Yansakai, who had laid in wait on the outskirts of the town.

"A fierce gun battle ensued, leading to the death of the suspected attackers.

"The vigilante also recovered 16 motorcycles allegedly used by the bandits during the confrontation," Makoma reported.

In a separate incident, security personnel discovered the body of a local Community Protection Guard (CPG) member, Ashiru Dawa, who had earlier been abducted by the bandits.

Dawa's remains were found in the Gidan Kano area around 6 am the same day.

According to report, the body was taken to a nearby hospital for autopsy before being released to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Expert noted that the incidents highlight the ongoing security challenges in Zamfara State where local vigilante groups have increasingly taken up arms to defend their communities amid repeated bandits attack.