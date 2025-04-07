Liberia: PSU Officer Shot, Disarmed in Land Dispute Ambush Near Fendell

An officer of the Police Support Unit (PSU), identified as Sam Walker, was reportedly attacked, shot, and disarmed by unknown men late Saturday evening, April 5, 2025, in a frightening incident near the New Jerusalem Community, close to Fendell.

The dramatic scene unfolded while Officer Walker was riding in a gray Pathfinder Jeep owned by the former president of the Liberia Rubber Development Authority (LRDA), Ben Garnett, who fled the scene fearing for his life.

According to reports, the two had been visiting Garnett's property in Careysburg when they noticed a large group of motorcyclists trailing their vehicle. The men were reportedly armed with cutlasses.

The Liberian Investigator contacted Careysburg City Mayor Edwin Urey, who confirmed receiving a call from Garnett. According to the mayor, Garnett explained that while visiting his farm over the weekend, he encountered a group of men constructing a road through his rubber farm. When he inquired about their actions, they reportedly became aggressive and chased after him and the police officer.

Mayor Urey expressed concern over growing tensions related to land disputes in Careysburg, which he said often escalate into violence, with individuals arming themselves with cutlasses and machetes.

"This thing started since 2018, but it is getting worse now," Mayor Urey noted. "Groups of people just gather and claim land they have no title to, and this is causing serious conflicts in Careysburg."

He further assured that his office would collaborate with the Liberia National Police to bring those responsible for the violent attack to justice. The situation, he added, involving gangsters unlawfully claiming land ownership in the area, has become increasingly alarming.