West Africa: Children's Tale Takes Root in West Africa's Fight to Regrow Its Forests

A bedtime story written by a journalist for his daughter during lockdown has grown into a reforestation movement reaching 30,000 children in West Africa.

In 2020, journalist Arnaud Wust wrote a children's story during a Covid-19 lockdown. What began as a family project has since blossomed into Xam Xam - an organisation teaching school children in Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire about environmental protection through storytelling and tree planting.

"Everybody told me: 'You've have been working to protect the environment in Senegal for 20 years, so why not make it into a project?' And that's how the story began," Wust told RFI.

Planting knowledge

Named after the Wolof phrase meaning "knowledge sharing", Xam Xam uses the children's story Esther and Madiba Save Their Forest to teach children about the environment.

Volunteers spend 10 days at a time visiting schools, sharing the story, giving out books, playing games and planting trees with the children.

The organisation has planted nearly 800 trees since it started. Sana Sabaly from Senegal, who manages a tree nursery and joined the project in 2022, adds practical skills to the storytelling.

"Sana teaches children to make compost and to sow trees, and they leave with a tree seed to plant at home," Wust said.

Sabaly comes from Tambacounda in eastern Senegal, a region once known for its lush forests but which has now been stripped bare by logging. "We are witnessing a lot of logging, which has killed the greenery in this region that was home to many plant species," Sabaly explained.

Madagascar and Congo-Brazzaville team up to protect vanishing forests

Taking books to villages

The group focuses on reaching remote communities where children rarely learn about the environment, and books and libraries are often scarce.

In Côte d'Ivoire, the huge cocoa, rubber and palm oil industries drive deforestation, yet many children don't see the dangers of growing just one type of crop.

"Nobody ever explained to people in remote villages that if trees were cut down massively without replanting them, there would be a vicious cycle of deforestation," Wust said. "But today, children understand."

Growing impact

In four years, the organisation has visited more than 100 schools and reached nearly 30,000 children.

"I am always moved because I did not expect such an impact," Wust said. "We have left a beautiful footprint.

"I once returned to a school and all the children had the story in their schoolbag. They all remembered the story, the characters, the song we sing together. A teacher recently told me that children fight over watering the trees we planted with them."

Sister Marie-Madeleine Diémé, headmistress of Saint-Charbel-Makhlouf primary school located 20 kilometres east of Mbour, in western Senegal, recounts the children's joy in taking "responsibility for caring for their tree each day".

"For the moment, the responsibility for watering the trees falls to the school caretaker," Marie-Madeleine said.

But water shortages make things tough. Some schools have no water at all. "Some children must bring water from their homes on their way to class in the morning," Wust explained.

Guadeloupe to fell 'exotic' coconut trees to stem coastal erosion

Grassroots funding

Despite growing word of mouth - schools now often get in touch directly - Xam Xam remains a small organisation that relies on donations from individuals, businesses and other supporters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Environment Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Since 2024, donors can deduct it from their taxes since we are a public interest association under the 1901 law. Often, it's really the funding that drives the project. We would like to do more, but we are still somewhat limited today by funding," Wust said.

All money raised goes straight to the project, with no overhead costs.

"We don't receive any royalties. It's a story that we publish, that we self-finance and that we give away," said the journalist, who hopes to eventually team up with other countries to keep growing what he calls the tree of hope.

Esther and Madiba Save Their Forest sells for €10 on Xam Xam's website. Each copy sold helps to print four more books for schools.

This story was adapted from the original version in French by RFI's Timéo Guillon