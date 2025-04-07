Sudan: Three Drones Targeting Armed Forces' Positions and Defenses in El-Fashir Shot Down

The armed forces and the joint force of armed struggle movements in El-Fashir have shot down three enemy drones targeting forces' positions and defenses before they achieved any objectives.

The Sixth Infantry Division in El-Fashir stated that the armed forces, through the artillery of the Sixth Infantry Division and as a result of precise intelligence surveillance, were able to cut off the road in front of (15) combat vehicles on the southeastern axis of El-Fashir before they reached some armed buildings. The operation resulted in the destruction and disabling of a number of vehicles, the killing of dozens of mercenaries, and the wounding of others, while the remainder fled south of the city.

The 6th Infantry Division revealed, in its press briefing on Sunday, that Special Forces had also apprehended a number of militia infiltrators on Saturday, as part of their daily sweep operations. The Division noted that the militia had provided valuable intelligence that assisted the forces on the ground.

The Division noted that the militia had shelled the city yesterday with 120mm shells in various directions, but that no significant damage had been caused.

The 6th Infantry Division confirmed that the situation was under control, and that the forces were cohesive on all fronts in their efforts to lift the siege of El-Fashir, Allah willing.

On the service front, the Division stated that the El-Fashir charitable kitchen, with the support of philanthropists inside and outside Sudan, had provided meals to displaced persons in shelters. This contributed to alleviating their suffering, especially in light of the significant rise in the prices of consumer goods currently being experienced in El-Fashir. It also provided drinking water to the shelters.

The Sixth Division added that the youth of El-Fashir and the Habr Allah Charitable Organization, in coordination with the Sixth Division's Support and Emergency Committee, implemented the Eid Joy Project, which targeted children in health centers and hospitals. The Division stated that these humanitarian services were greatly appreciated by the children and their families in the shelters.

Meanwhile, displaced persons from the Zamzam, Abu Shouk, and Abuja camps for the displaced in El-Fashir denounced the call made by Al-Hadi Idris and Al-Tahir Hajar, head of the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance, for El-Fashir residents and displaced persons to safely leave the city to areas under their control. The call was made to ensure the safe exit and offer them incentives, given the deteriorating living and security conditions in the city.

The Division stated that the displaced persons affirmed their complete refusal to leave the city and preferred to remain there, despite the militia's shelling with mortars and drones.

A Darfur resident described Al-Hadi Idris and Al-Tahir Hajar as traitors who left their families in the camps.