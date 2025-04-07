Nigeria: Lakurawa Kill 13 Vigilantes in Latest Attack in Kebbi

Gunmen suspected to be Lakurawa on Sunday attacked Morai village under Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing at least thirteen vigilante members.

According to our source, one Alhaji Augie revealed that the vigilante members took cover under shrubs when they got wind of the impending attack by the terrorist who came and made away with a herd of cattle.

Upon seeing them with cattle, the vigilante launched an attack on them with a view to seize the cattle and repel the attack, but little did they know the terrorists had already encircled them and killed at least thirteen of them at once.

The vigilantes hid to arrest or confiscate the cattle, but they didn't know they had already circled them, so they began shooting, which led to the killing of thirteen; the village where the latest attack occurred is just 3 kilometres away from our village.

However, efforts to get the police's reaction were unsuccessful. Kebbi Police image maker CSP Nafiu Abubakar didn't answer calls made to his line and didn't reply to text messages of enquiry sent to him.

Vanguard News