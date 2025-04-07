Nigeria: Police Withdraw Invitation Letter to Emir Sanusi

The Nigeria Police Force has withdrawn the invitation earlier extended to to the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11, over the unfortunate incident that occurred in Kano State during the Sallah celebration on March 30, 2025.

The invitation was initially issued to enable the emir provide his account of the events that led to the breakdown of law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, eminent Nigerians, including businessman Atedo Peterside, human rights activist, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, as well as groups in Kano, have condemned the invitation of the foremost Emir.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, last night, said: "However, following advice from respected stakeholders and in line with the Inspector-General of Police's commitment to ensuring that policing actions are not politicised or misinterpreted, the IGP has directed that the invitation be withdrawn.

"Instead, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department, FID, have been mandated on the instructions of the IGP to proceed to Kano to obtain Alhaji Sanusi's statement.

"Prior to the Sallah Day celebration, credible intelligence at the disposal of the Police indicated that the two (2) disputed Emirs in Kano State, Alhaji Ado Bayero and Alhaji Lamido Sanusi, were planning to hold separate Durbar festivals.

"The Durbar festival is a long held tradition which involves a recognized emir riding on horses around the city in company of his people.

"To forestall possible violence, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, deployed the Coordinating DIG for the North West, who also serves as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, DIG Abubakar Sadiq, to engage in dialogue with the two disputed Emirs in Kano and the Kano State government.

"It was mutually agreed that no Durbar festival would be held to preserve peace and public safety and none of the disputed emirs will ride on horse on Sallah day.

"Despite this agreement, Alhaji Sanusi who had attended the Eid Prayers in his car, decided to mount a horse in a procession after Eid Prayers on Sallah Day, accompanied by local vigilantes.

"This triggered a confrontation by youths in the community, leading to the tragic death of one Usman Sagiru, and leaving several others injured.

"A situation which the Force had earlier warned against and intended to avert by the emissaries sent earlier to both Alhaji Sanusi and Alhaji Ado Bayero

"The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, remains resolute in its commitment to conducting its criminal investigation duties with the highest level of professionalism, including the investigation of this incident.

"All individuals found culpable will at the end be brought to justice. To this effect, some arrests have been made, prompting invitation to Alhaji Sanusi.

"The Force also wishes to reiterate that its actions are guided solely by the principles of justice, neutrality,and professionalism."

Aside from Peterside and Odinkalu, the Northern Youth Assembly, NYA, and Assembly for the Preservation of Traditional Institutions in Nigeria, did not only condemn the invitation of the Emir but also said it would not be tolerated.

Recall that the police summoned the Emir to appear before the Force Intelligence Department, FID, in Abuja, tomorrow, in connection with the March 30 killing at the Kofar Mata Eid Ground, which marred the Eid celebration in Kano.

The invitation, which was contained in a letter signed by Commissioner of Police, Olajide Ibitoye, on behalf of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Department, read: "I have the directives of the Inspector General of Police, through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department, to invite you for an investigative meeting regarding an incident that occurred during the Sallah celebration within your domain."

Reacting to the invitation, founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, questioned the motive behind summoning a traditional ruler across state lines for a matter that occurred within his jurisdiction.

"What is Police trying to turn Nigeria into? Has Nigeria become a Police state? Is there any question the commissioner of police cannot legitimately ask the Emir of Kano in Kano on behalf of his Abuja bosses?"

He described cross-state police invitations as a form of "harassment" that should have no place in the 21st century.

Echoing similar sentiments, Chidi Odinkalu, a respected human rights lawyer, suggested that the police action might be politically motivated and potentially destabilising.

"It looks like some people are bent on using Police to foment crisis in Kano at all costs," he said.

The Kano State Police Command had earlier confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing, which reportedly occurred as security operatives were escorting the Emir after Eid prayers.

A palace official, Shamakin Kano, Wada Isyaku, has also been invited for questioning as investigations continue.

While the police maintain that the Emir's invitation was part of standard investigative procedures, critics fear that the move could be politically charged and further inflame tensions in the already sensitive Kano emirate.

Also reacting yesterday, groups, including the Northern Youth Assembly, NYA, and Assembly for the Preservation of Traditional Institutions in Nigeria, described the invitation as an attempt to disparage northern traditional institutions which, they said, would not be tolerated.

In a statement by its National Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Hussaini, the NYA cautioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP, against any action that would continue to tarnish the reputation of revered traditional institutions in the north, which might lead to the destabilisation of the enduring peace in Kano.

"Northern Youth Assembly as a youth focussed platform, wishes to condemn in strong terms, the invitation of Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, by the Police to Force Intelligence Department, Abuja, over alleged security breach on Sallah celebration.

"We, as a group, wish to equally caution the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, against any action that would continue to tarnish the reputation of our revered traditional institutions.

"The sudden invitation of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to answer questions on emirate matter is simply disparaging the Northern Nigerian traditional institutions, which would not be tolerated.

"We wish to use this opportunity to remind the police authorities that, His Highness, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, remains one of the most influential traditional rulers in Nigeria, asserting that any attempt to rubbish the emirate in order to yield to ambition of the enemies of Kano would be resisted.

"We have been watching patiently the seeming federal government's interference on the Kano emirship tussle and the political maneuvering and scheming of some opposition elements that want to cause political instability in the state.

"Our attention has been drawn to the move by police headquarters, Abuja, to initiate investigations and summon not just palace aides but also the Emir himself. This is not about law or public safety. This is about power, visibility, and intimidation and it is reprehensible.

"We call on President Bola Tinubu to be wary of some individuals from Kano within and outside the APC with ulterior motive about Kano State, whose advice are nothing but to promote their selfish agenda when they are not in touch with the people at the grassroots

"We hereby call on residents of Kano to remain calm in the face of this imminent provocation and intimidation. Kano is peaceful and we would remain so, against all odds," the group stated.

Another group, the Assembly for the Preservation of Traditional Institutions in Nigeria, described the invitation of the Emir as an affront on the revered traditional institution.

In a statement e-signed by National Coordinator, Alhaji Yahya Nda Musa, described the invitation as a plot to desecrate the revered institution.

It stated: "We are of the view that this invitation to Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II by the Police high command is an affront on our revered traditional institution, whose custodian and identity is the Emir and, therefore, call on the Police to refrain from being used by some selfish people whose known trade is causing trouble and are hell bent on destabilising Kano."

"Though we are happy that, despite earlier alarm that was raised on the eve of the Sallah for an impending security threat, the occasion ended peacefully, with citizens going about their lawful business.

"However, we are concerned that this invitation of the Police to the Emir is a recipe for unrest, due to the fact the Emir is held in high esteem by his subjects and, therefore, such an invitation can be seen as a desecration of the revered institution and, therefore, reprehensible on the part of his subjects."

Recall that the police had extended an invitation to the monarch to come to force Intelligence department in Abuja tomorrow, April 8, 2025, for questioning over the violent incident that claimed one life during the Eid-el-fitr Sallah celebration.