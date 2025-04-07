Nigeria: Dangote Vows to Make Nigeria Self-Sufficient in Cement, Petroleum, Agriculture

Dangote Industries Ltd. has reaffirmed its commitment to making Nigeria self-sufficient in key sectors such as cement production, agriculture, mining, and petroleum refining.

Dr. Abayomi Shittu, Regional Sales Director (Southeast) of Dangote Cement, made the pledge during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday at the ongoing 36th Enugu International Trade Fair.

"Dangote Industries Ltd. operates across several sectors including cement, sugar, salt, poly products, real estate, agriculture, logistics, telecommunications, steel, oil, and gas," Shittu said.

He noted that three of its major subsidiaries--Dangote Cement Plc, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, and NASCON Allied Industries Plc (producers of Dangote Salt)--are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, reflecting the company's strong investment footprint in the country.

"Our continued innovation, value creation, and investments in Nigeria are driven by our deep belief in the country's vast economic potential," he added.

Highlighting the group's impact, Shittu said the Dangote Sugar Refinery's out-grower scheme has provided employment to thousands of farmers in its host communities, boosting local economies.

He also emphasized the transformative role of Dangote Fertiliser in Nigeria's agricultural sector and the anticipated economic ripple effect from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which is poised to stimulate the development of supporting industries.

"In addition, we recruit engineering and technology graduates and train them across various areas of industrial operations to build local capacity," Shittu said.

He praised the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) for organizing impactful trade fairs, describing the Enugu event as a strategic platform given the state's significant industrial base in the Southeast and South-South regions.

"ECCIMA trade fairs offer a unique opportunity for industries like ours to connect with customers and partners from across these regions," he noted.

The 36th Enugu International Trade Fair continues to attract major industry players, showcasing investment opportunities and fostering business collaborations. NAN