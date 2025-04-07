Liberia: Over 10,000 Mpox Vaccines Brought in to Boost Surveillance

Liberia has received 10,800 doses of the mpox vaccines. Healthcare workers and those who came into close contact with affected persons are earmarked for the yet-to-launch vaccination campaign.

According to Yuah Nemah, program director of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), Ministry of Health, training for vaccinators across the country is currently ongoing. The first phase of this training has been completed. Following the completion of the second phase, the vaccine will be launched to vaccinate the targeted population.

Mpox is the disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family as the virus that causes smallpox. Transmission occurs through direct skin-to-skin contact, sexual contact involving bodily fluids or lesions found around the anus, rectum, or vagina of an mpox-infected person, and via respiratory secretions and droplets.

The most commonly known symptoms include fever, chills, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle aches. Vaccination is one component of a comprehensive response strategy that also includes surveillance, case detection, clinical care, and infection prevention and control measures. Mpox is no exception to this multifaceted approach.

The Africa Center for Disease Control provided these vaccines to Liberia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Central African Republic. Since the declaration of mpox as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS), Liberia has recorded a total of 586 suspected cases. Of these, 511 cases were laboratory tested, with seventy confirmed as mpox infections. Currently, the country reports zero deaths and no active cases, as all seventy confirmed individuals have recovered.

Thirteen of the country's fifteen counties recorded a few cases, including Nimba County (five), Lofa County (seven), Rivercess (seven), Bong (seven), Sinoe (five), Grand Bassa (five), Montserrado (four), Margibi (three), Maryland (two), Rivergee (one), Grand Kru (one), Grand Cape Mount (one), and Grand Gedeh (one).

Mpox was declared a public health emergency to prevent the upsurge of infection from spreading across countries in Africa and potentially beyond the continent. The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) immediately activated and deployed surveillance officers at key entry points.

A task force was immediately instituted at Roberts International Airport and other entry points around the country to quickly identify, assess, and respond to suspected mpox cases. Incoming passengers arriving at the airport were mandated to undergo thorough screening for any signs of mpox.

These measures, along with a forthcoming health regulation requiring all incoming travelers to complete mpox health declaration forms, assist NPHIL in the rapid detection and testing of suspected cases. If a case is confirmed positive, the individual is immediately isolated.

According to Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, Director-General of NPHIL, confirmed cases were isolated in their homes, and family members and relatives were trained to provide care. Dr. Nyan also noted that more males were infected than females, and a significant number of pediatric infections were observed.

"With the current strategy, we have to agree with the manufacturer of the vaccine so that we are able to vaccinate children below the age of two years old," he stated.

NPHIL, a champion of public health in Africa

The Africa Center for Disease Control (Africa CDC) recently recognized the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) as a Center of Excellence for its significant contributions to public health and disease control, particularly during the mpox outbreak.

In this new role, NPHIL will serve as a regional hub, offering technical support, training, and mentorship to strengthen other national public health bodies across Africa. NPHIL will also collaborate with African nations to improve disease surveillance, outbreak response, public health research, and workforce development, aiming to align public health policies and programs continent-wide.

Dr. Nyan expressed his appreciation for this designation, underscoring NPHIL's ongoing commitment to advancing public health in Africa and bolstering global health security. He emphasized that this recognition reflects the dedication of their professionals and that they will continue to lead in disease monitoring, emergency response, and capacity building for the continent.

This initiative is part of Africa CDC's larger strategy to build a strong network of National Public Health Institutes, strengthening health security under the New Public Health Order for Africa, in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063 for a healthy and resilient continent.

New Recognition Comes with Support

Dr. Alinon Kokou, Africa Center for Disease Control Regional Director, recently concluded a visit to Liberia to assess NPHIL's work. During his visit, a courtesy visit was paid to the Ministry of Health to meet with Dr. Catherine Cooper, Country Medical Officer.

He praised NPHIL for its robust fight against the mpox infection. Dr. Kokou highlighted the collaboration between NPHIL and the Ministry of Health.