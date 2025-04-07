Nigeria: Govt to Flag Off Cross River Section of Coastal Highway April 14

7 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Government is set to flag off construction of the Cross River Section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway on April 14.

The section is known as Section B3 of the coastal highway project.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, made the disclosure at a stakeholders engagement on Section Two of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project in Lagos on Sunday.

"We are going there, to Cross River, on the 14th, to flag off the construction. By 15, we also go to Akwa Ibom to flag off.

"That 65km is the worst terrain. It is 65km times two, which is 130km," he said.

On the second legacy project, Sokoto-Badagry Highway, the minister noted that one section in Sokoto was 120km.

"The third section of Sokoto-Badagry is going to start from Badagry, but we have a few challenges.

"We have rivers of three kilometres to cross. That is a lot of money.

"We have proposed four options, which I am going to be discussing with Mr President, and whichever option he chooses, that is what we are going to choose."

Umahi gave the assurance that procurement regarding the project would start as soon as the discussions were over, after which work would start. (NAN)

