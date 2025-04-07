Nigeria: Queen of the Pool - Oka Dorcas Makes Waves At Niger Delta Sports Festival

7 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

From solo races to team relays, she left no doubt about who rules the pool.

When greatness meets preparation, the result is pure dominance--and Oka Dorcas is living proof.

Representing Bayelsa State, Dorcas emerged as the undisputed star of the swimming events at the ongoing Niger Delta Sports Festival, clinching an astonishing six gold medals across a range of disciplines.

Dorcas struck gold in the 100m Freestyle and 100m Breaststroke, and powered her team to victory in the 4x100m Freestyle Relay (Women), 4x100m Medley Relay (Women), 4x100m Mixed Freestyle Relay, and 4x100m Mixed Medley Relay.

Her unmatched speed, precision, and endurance have made her the face of the swimming competition--and perhaps, the entire festival.

"This is what excellence looks like in motion," a festival official remarked as Dorcas stepped up for her sixth gold, drawing cheers from the crowd and admiration from fellow athletes.

But this level of success didn't happen overnight. Dorcas revealed that the Bayelsa swimming team's impressive performance was a result of intense training, including a closed camping programme in Lagos ahead of the games.

"It's a long process--we camped in Lagos, trained hard, and came here prepared," she told the festival's media team. That preparation clearly paid off.

With the Niger Delta Sports Festival set to wrap up on 8 April, Dorcas has not only won medals--she's won hearts.

Over 3,500 athletes and 500 officials from across the region are taking part in the multi-sport event, competing in 17 different sports, but it's Dorcas who has become one of the breakout stars of the festival.

Looking ahead, the swimming sensation already has her sights set on a bigger stage.

With the 22nd National Sports Festival coming up in Ogun State, Dorcas vowed to chase even more medals.

"This is just the beginning. I'm going to work even harder and aim for more at the National Sports Festival," she said with the confidence of a true champion.

From the training pools of Lagos to the spotlight in the Niger Delta, Oka Dorcas has shown what happens when talent meets tenacity.

