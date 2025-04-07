Ghana: Ckt-Utas Medical School in Navrongo in the Offing - Ghs DG Pledges to Facilitate Process

The War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region is to be upgraded into a teaching hospital.

The upgrading of the facility would pave way for the introduction of a medical school in the Clement Kubindiwor Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS).

This is to train highly qualified healthcare professionals to conduct research, and contribute to the broader academic and community well-being by improving healthcare access and outcomes in the region.

The Director General (D-G) of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, made this known on Friday here in Navrongo, while responding to a request by the Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area, Pe Asagpaare Aneakwoa Balinia Adda II, calling on him to 'push' for the realisation of the projects as promised by President John Dramani Mahama in the lead-up to the 2024 General Elections.

His visit to the Paramount Chief formed part of his three-day tour in the five regions of the north, to create awareness on the outbreak of the Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) disease, which had claimed lots of lives in the north.

It is recalled that President Mahama in his day's "Thank you" tour in the region last month, reaffirmed his campaign pledge to upgrade the War Memorial Hospital into a status of teaching hospital to enhance medical services and support medical training.

Professor Akoriyea declared that the Navrongo War Memorial Hospital was dear to his heart, and that, establishing a medical school in CKT-UTAS would ensure a skilled workforce to meet the health needs of the population in the region.

The D-G in the company of the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Samuel Boakye-Boateng, Dean of the School of Medical Sciences, CKT-UTAS, Prof. Juventus Ziem, and other senior health personnel from Accra, later visited the War Memorial Hospital and Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, and donated GH¢220, 000.00 worth of medical equipment to the management.

They include surgical gown, Rikair Flowmeter set, Pulse Oximeter, Bedsheets, KN 95, and Nose masks.

Other items were CPAP machine, 5 LPM Oxygen concentrator, LumiraDX POCT Platform Instrument, LumiraDX HBAIC Test Strips, and 5L Cardboard Sharp Container.

Presenting the items to the management, Prof. Kaba noted that, it was pathetic CSM patients died because of the lack of finances to purchase drugs.

He warned clowns in the hospitals and health centres in the region to steer clear of from selling the drugs.

He appealed to the chiefs, opinion leaders and the media to join hands with the health promotion officers to intensify awareness campaigns on the rising canker of CSM.

On his part, the Medical Superintendent, Dr Abraham Titiga, who received the medical consumables and equipment on behalf of the hospital, thanked the Director General for the kind gesture, stating that the support would help address some pertinent challenges confronting the hospital.

Prof. Akoriyea praised the staff at the Mental Health Unit in the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, saying they were living up to their billings despite being overwhelmed with resources, during his visit there.

He promised to tackle some issues affecting the effective running of health facilities in the region, and encouraged health workers to foster robust health professional-client relationship when they encountered patients.