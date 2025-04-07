Ghana: Dr Alhassan Iddrisu Appointed AG. Govt Statistician

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr Alhassan Iddrisu as Acting Government Statistician pending consultations with the Council State.

Dr Alhassan replaces Professor Samuel K. Annim.

A statement issued by the Spokesperson to the President and Minister, Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, and copied to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said Dr Alhassan Iddrisu is a seasoned economist and accomplished public sector leader with a distinguished career in Ghana's Ministry of Finance.

The statement said currently Dr Iddrisu served as Director, Economic Strategy and Research Division, where he led national efforts in macroeconomic analysis, forecasting, policy research, and coordination of real and external sector assessments.

It said he provided technical guidance for the preparation of the Ghana Macroeconomic Outlook Report and contributes to the National Budget and Economic Policy.

"Dr Iddrisu also represents the Ministry on several governing boards, public councils, and inter- ministerial technical committees, where his expertise influences key policy decisions on economic governance and development strategy," the statement said.

It said he had held multiple senior positions at the Director level, including as Director, Economic Research and Forecasting Division from 2013 to 2019, where he supervised national macroeconomic modelling and long-term forecasting, and as Acting Director, Real Sector Division between 2010 and 2013, where he led research and analysis on sectoral growth and productivity trends.

"A part-time lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, and a former consultant to Oxfam GB and the World Bank, Dr Iddrisu holds a PhD in International Development Studies from the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, Tokyo, Japan, a Master of Public Administration (Public and Economic Policy) from the London School of Economics, an MPhil in Economics, and a BA in Economics with French from the University of Ghana," the statement said.