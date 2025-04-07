Liberia: LEC's New MD Vows to Tackle Liberia's Power Challenges

The new Managing Director of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Mohammed Sheriff, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Wilmot Paye.

Both MD Sheriff and Minister Paye exchanged friendly notes with bright prospects of forging a cordial working relation that provides practical solutions to addressing challenges facing electricity availability, sustainability and affordability in Liberia.

During the official visit, the new LEC Managing Director also met in audience, the Deputy Minister for Energy, Charles Umehai, who heads the Department of Energy.

Minister Paye assured the LEC MD that his administration remains open and supportive in cooperating with the Corporation to revamp the provision of electricity which is a key driver to economic growth and national development.

As sector lead, the Ministry of Mines and Energy has and continues to exercise a strong leadership and policy guidance role, ensuring that all actors of the sector are on course with effective and efficient implementation of government programs and projects.

Mr. Sheriff was recently appointed by the President of the Republic, H.E Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., after the conclusion of an independent recruitment process spearheaded by the Minister of Mines and Energy as Chairman.

He comes to the position as Head of the national power utility - (LEC) having provided quality leadership over the sub-regional electricity body known as CLSG, which connects Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea in terms of electricity supply.

His appointments come at a critical time when the government is intensifying efforts to stabilize and reform the electricity sector. With new leadership in place, there are hopes for a renewed focus on improving the efficiency and reach of Liberia's electricity distribution.

Beaming with smiles and positive hopes, Mr. Mohammed Sheriff looked ready to hit the ground running in leading reforms and prevailing on transformation at the LEC where necessary in order to revitalize the Corporation.

As the country looks toward progress in the energy sector, the acting management at LEC faces the significant task of overcoming longstanding challenges to deliver reliable and affordable power to the people of Liberia.