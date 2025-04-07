Liberia: Chief Justice Saves LNBA From Blunder

What could have become an embarrassing error was averted over the weekend at the 2025 Annual General Assembly of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), thanks to the proactiveness and farsightedness of Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh.

The Chief Justice prevented the potential error by the LNBA which could have led to legal implications regarding the ongoing leadership crisis in the House of Representatives.

The LNBA's Program Committee had scheduled a session to discuss the speakership dispute -- a power struggle between Majority Bloc leader, Richard Koon and embattled Speaker, J. Fonati Koffa, as one of its major topics for presentation -- despite the case being under consideration by the Supreme Court.

The capturing of the dispute for discussion contravenes or violates the judicial term Subjudice -- meaning that a particular case or matter is under trial or being considered by a judge or court and therefore cannot be discussed.

Immediately when called upon for remarks, Chief Justice Yuoh noticed that the committee had placed the issue of the speakership dispute as one of the points of discussion during their Continuing Legal Education session that was scheduled for discussion on Saturday.

The topic was "Addressing the Controversy of the Speakership of the House of Representatives, its implications for the rule of law, in Liberia and the Way forward" although the lawyers were aware that the speakership issue is pending undetermined before the Supreme Court, and they chose to include it there.

The session was to be presented by Cllr. Philip A. Z. Banks, Retired Associate Justice of the Supreme Court and Cllr. Cyril Jones of the Jones and Jones Law Firms who is a brother of Cllr. Varney Sherman, one of the lawyers representing one of the factions, the Majority Bloc of the House of Representatives.

Chief Justice Yuoh, smartly, pointed out the violation of the judicial term Subjudice, emphasizing that matters pending judicial review should not be publicly discussed.

While on the podium, Justice Yuoh asked the lawyers whether they are aware of subjudice, which implies that when the matter is subject for judicial review and remains under there for judicial determination you can't make any statement on the matter.

Though she didn't make specific references to the speakership dispute that is before the Supreme Court for determination on the Bill of Information, she cautioned her colleagues that "You have to govern yourself accordingly."

She warned legal practitioners against action that will bring the judiciary or the legal profession to public disrepute.

She expressed serious opposition to the planning committee's inclusion of the topic as part of their discussions.

As a result of the Chief Justice outburst on Friday, the topic on the speakership was missing from the legal education session the next day.

It is not clear whether the lawyers are not aware that the speakership dispute is pending undetermined before the Supreme Court, which forbids anyone from making any statement about the issue.

Lawyer Restrictions: Lawyers are often restricted from discussing case details with the media or others in a way that could influence the outcome of the trial or prejudice the jury.

Judicial Restrictions: Judges also have ethical obligations to avoid any appearance of impropriety or partiality, which can include limitations on discussing ongoing cases outside of court.

Prior to the Chief Justice's statement, Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine called for the revamping of the judiciary system so that "no lawyer is above the law, and no judge is beyond question."

In her keynote address, Cllr. Brumskine -- whose father was one of Liberia's most respected legal minds -- questioned the integrity of the legal system, which she says is not free from corruption.

According to Cllr. Brumskine, the country's legal system needs a new dimension where systems -- "our disciplinary committees, our courts, our county bar associations -- do not just protect us, but challenge us to live up to the oath we took."

"Corruption in the legal sector is not merely a flaw--it is a betrayal," said Cllr. Brumskine in her keynote address, which included Chief Justices among others in the audience. "[Corruption] erodes public trust, it compromises the impartiality of our institutions, and it sends a dangerous message that justice can be bought, delayed, or denied."

In a rare public rebuke of the country's legal system, Cllr. Brumskine argued that when a bribe changes the course of a case, when a file goes missing mysteriously, or when influence overrides evidence, it does more harm than just committing an injustice.

"We break faith with the people we are meant to serve," she added. "So let us not fear accountability--let us embrace it. Let us demand it of ourselves, our colleagues, and our institutions--not with hesitation but with boldness. Because where accountability flourishes, corruption dies, and the law begins to breathe again."

In his previous comments, Cllr. Bonor Varmah, the National President of the Liberian National Bar Association, emphasized the critical juncture at which Liberia finds itself, with the pillars of the rule of law, access to justice, and the integrity of legal institutions facing unprecedented challenges.

According to Cllr. Varmah, lawyers play a crucial role as defenders of justice, advocates for the marginalized, and builders of a legal system that must uphold fairness and equality for all Liberians.

"The challenges before us--ranging from judicial independence to access to legal representation for the indigent, from upholding constitutional democracy to ensuring accountability for past and present injustices--demand not just our legal expertise but our collective commitment to action," said Cllr. Varmah.

Addressing the various challenges from judicial independence to ensuring legal representation for those in need, Cllr. Varmah stressed the importance of not just legal expertise but also collective action in addressing these issues.

He urged his colleagues to maintain the legal profession's commitment to promoting equitable access to justice for all individuals, turning the ideal of justice into a tangible reality for every Liberian.

Meanwhile, the two day gathering of legal practitioners including justices of the Supreme Court, judges and lawyers is a fulfillment of members of the LNBA constitutional obligation as a professional body and an opportunity to reaffirm their collective commitment to the rule of law, access to justice, and the advancement of the legal profession in Liberia.