Liberian Women, Girls Urged to Chase Opportunities

Monrovia — Liberian women and girls have been encouraged to actively pursue opportunities for development and maintain a strong commitment to continuous learning.

They are also urged to take initiative, confront challenges directly, and persist in their ambitions, regardless of obstacles they may encounter.

William K. Howard, Executive Director of Field Empowerment Foundation of Liberia (Fiefol), gave the urge while addressing the 2nd graduation ceremony of the Vulnerable Women and Girls Empowerment Skills Training Program in 72nd, Paynesville over the weekend.

He emphasized that the world is in desperate need of skilled, productive, and versatile individuals.

He highlighted the importance of vocational training, stating that it opens doors to a world of opportunities, encouraging the graduates to apply the knowledge they had gained, noting, "With your enhanced abilities, you can support the economic development of your family, your community, and your country at large."

Acknowledging that the road ahead may be filled with challenges, he reminded the graduates that determination and a strong work ethics could help them overcome any obstacles and achieve their dreams.

Mr. Howard further encouraged the graduates to stay focused, continue their personal development, and trust in themselves. He emphasized the importance of hard work, saying, "Many see the road to success as bleak, but it is always possible." Citing U.S. Navy Seal Admiral William, he added, "If you want to change the world, start by doing the little things."

Moreover, he urged them to set clear, achievable goals, whether they be life goals or smaller, monthly targets. "Have dreams with a goal, simple goals, life goals, monthly goals. Apply discipline in order to accomplish these goals."

He also encouraged women and girls to always put their skills into practice and to believe in themselves, as this belief would guide them through difficult times and ultimately lead them to success.

"We are celebrating excellence today," Howard stated. "We are celebrating hard work and humanity. We are proud that this school has reached its second graduation ceremony with dedication and hope."

The program, which aims to empower women and girls, provided practical skills in areas such as pastry, African fashion design, tie-dye, entrepreneurship, and customer relations - skills that are in high demand in the job market.

He said beyond theoretical knowledge, skills acquired are tools that can help the graduates forge successful careers, start their own businesses, and positively impact their communities.

"My message is that you should not lose hope. You must believe in yourself, and in the future, there is hope for great things. And that future is now", he reminded them. Editing by Jonathan Browne