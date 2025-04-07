Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Promises More Benefits to Locals

Yekepa — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ArcelorMittal Liberia, Michael Vandermerwe, outlined the company's impressive expansion plans, revealing that it has produced between 3 and 5 million tons of iron ore annually in recent years.

However, the company now aims to increase production to 15 million tons per year.

Mr. Vandermerwe proudly announced that just two days prior, the company reached a significant milestone by selling 2.04 million tons of salable products. "What does that mean for the quarter? That is by far the biggest amount that ArcelorMittal has done in Liberia," he stated. "You will see more of the benefits from this achievement come shortly."

The AML boss emphasized that the company's growth would continue, bringing increased production and tangible benefits to local communities. "Big increases in production and the benefits that go with it for all of the people around us. We are together, and we are going to have a great future not only for those in Bong, Grand Bassa, and Nimba counties but for all of Liberia."

To mark its 20th anniversary, ArcelorMittal Liberia hosted a grand event on Friday, April 4, 2025, at the EB Football Field in Yekepa, Nimba County. The celebration began with a parade from the Concession Gate to the field, followed by speeches, cultural performances, dances, and singing.

Reflecting on the company's journey, Vandermerwe noted that ArcelorMittal began operations in Liberia in 2005, just two years after the devastating civil war. He acknowledged the numerous challenges the company faced, including the Ebola outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic downturns.

"Starting with the construction of the concentrator many years ago, which was halted for a long period of time, we have picked up momentum since last year to get Phase 2 started," Vandermerwe said. He expressed excitement about the imminent commissioning of the Phase 2 concentrator, a key part of the company's growth strategy.

Mr. Vandermerwe also highlighted ArcelorMittal's focus on job creation and skills development in Liberia. Over the past few years, the company has established one of the largest technical training centers in Liberia and recently launched a career program for artisans in training and process operator learners.

"We are blessed in this country with some of the most beautiful minerals. These minerals will keep Liberia advancing for many decades to come," he assured the crowd. "Your children today will work on this mine, and their children will still work on this mine. We will not even be halfway through, and that is the guarantee."

While reflecting on the past 20 years, Vandermerwe thanked government officials and local authorities for their support, which has helped the company reach this milestone. He also reaffirmed the company's ambitious goal of producing 15 million tons of iron ore this year, with the new concentrator boosting production further.

He encouraged the company's more than 7,000 employees to contribute to the local economy by purchasing goods and services from surrounding communities, which would help improve local living standards.

Government and Community Support:

In his remarks, the National Bureau of Concessions (NBC) congratulated ArcelorMittal Liberia on its achievements and assured the company of continued support, particularly as it enters Phase 2 of its expansion project. The NBC committed to closely monitoring regulatory issues within the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) and pledged to assist AML in its continued growth.

Alex Cooper Somay, the Labor Commissioner for Nimba County, representing the Ministry of Labor (MoL), acknowledged that ArcelorMittal has been in compliance with labor laws. However, he urged the company to continue guiding its subcontractors, some of whom have encountered challenges in meeting labor standards.

Saye Meanah, Chairperson of the Legislative Caucus of Nimba County, expressed appreciation for ArcelorMittal's contribution to the country's economy, noting that the company has helped close economic gaps. However, he emphasized that with the increase in production, the benefits should be more evident in the lives of the local people.

The chiefs and elders of the county also expressed gratitude, especially for the career paths and job opportunities that AML has provided for their children. At the same time, they urged the company to fulfill its promises of building town halls in Bong, Grand Bassa, and Nimba counties and providing bikes, pickups, or buses as previously promised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A Transformative Force in Liberia's Mining Sector:

ArcelorMittal Liberia has played a transformative role in the country's mining sector by promoting innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. As the first private company to enter Liberia after the civil war, ArcelorMittal helped restore hope, attracted other companies, boosted the economy, and created thousands of jobs.

Over the past two decades, ArcelorMittal has been one of Liberia's largest investors, contributing significantly to the national economy. The company has invested over US$2.5 billion and created more than 7,600 jobs, both directly and through contractors.

ArcelorMittal Liberia is part of the global ArcelorMittal group, formed after the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. The company initially acquired a concession to mine iron ore in Nimba County and has since committed to significant infrastructure investments, including the rebuilding of the Yekepa to Buchanan railway.

As ArcelorMittal Liberia celebrates its 20th anniversary, the company looks forward to continued success and further contributions to Liberia's development.