Liberia: Future Farmers Liberia to Sign MOU With Agricultural Institutions

The organization is currently finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will enable students from these institutions to receive hands-on training on its demonstration farm.

The announcement was made by the Executive Director of Future Farmers Liberia, Mr. Darius K. Nupolu, during a special gathering at the organization's headquarters in Gbarnga.

Mr. Nupolu described the MOU as a milestone effort to bridge the persistent gap between theoretical learning and practical application in Liberia's agricultural education system.

"This initiative is about preparing the next generation of Agri-professionals," Nupolu stated.

"By allowing students to engage in real-time agricultural activities ranging from animal husbandry and aquaculture to crop production and agribusiness they will gain the skills and confidence needed to drive innovation in the agriculture sector."

Established as a grassroots initiative, Future Farmers Liberia has rapidly become a model for community-led agricultural transformation.

The organization focuses heavily on inclusive farming practices, empowering women and youth through piggery, poultry, fish farming, vegetable gardening, and cassava and maize production.

The upcoming MOU represents a holistic step toward capacity building, aligning the organization's practical strengths with the academic expertise of Liberia's agricultural institutions.

In Bong County students from the Bong County Technical College (BCTC) will benefit from guided mentorship, access to experimental plots, and exposure to sustainable farming techniques helping to reinforce lessons learned in the classroom.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Nupolu emphasized that the collaboration is designed to not only enhance student learning but also support broader national goals of food security, employment creation, and rural development.

Currently Liberia is striving to rebuild and diversify its economy, where agriculture remains a cornerstone of growth.

Initiatives like this MOU place education and practical skills at the center of that vision, By investing in youth, promoting innovation, and empowering communities, Future Farmers Liberia continues to lead by example.

Mr. Nupolu concluded by reaffirming the organization's commitment to national development: "We are building a future where Liberian farmers are not just producers, but professionals, innovators, and leaders.

The official signing of the MOU is expected to take place in the coming weeks, setting the stage for a transformative experience for students and a stronger agricultural future for Liberia.