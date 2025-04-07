Liberia: Future Farmers Liberia to Sign MOU With Agricultural Institutions

7 April 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N Khakie

The organization is currently finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will enable students from these institutions to receive hands-on training on its demonstration farm.

The announcement was made by the Executive Director of Future Farmers Liberia, Mr. Darius K. Nupolu, during a special gathering at the organization's headquarters in Gbarnga.

Mr. Nupolu described the MOU as a milestone effort to bridge the persistent gap between theoretical learning and practical application in Liberia's agricultural education system.

"This initiative is about preparing the next generation of Agri-professionals," Nupolu stated.

"By allowing students to engage in real-time agricultural activities ranging from animal husbandry and aquaculture to crop production and agribusiness they will gain the skills and confidence needed to drive innovation in the agriculture sector."

Established as a grassroots initiative, Future Farmers Liberia has rapidly become a model for community-led agricultural transformation.

The organization focuses heavily on inclusive farming practices, empowering women and youth through piggery, poultry, fish farming, vegetable gardening, and cassava and maize production.

The upcoming MOU represents a holistic step toward capacity building, aligning the organization's practical strengths with the academic expertise of Liberia's agricultural institutions.

In Bong County students from the Bong County Technical College (BCTC) will benefit from guided mentorship, access to experimental plots, and exposure to sustainable farming techniques helping to reinforce lessons learned in the classroom.

Mr. Nupolu emphasized that the collaboration is designed to not only enhance student learning but also support broader national goals of food security, employment creation, and rural development.

Currently Liberia is striving to rebuild and diversify its economy, where agriculture remains a cornerstone of growth.

Initiatives like this MOU place education and practical skills at the center of that vision, By investing in youth, promoting innovation, and empowering communities, Future Farmers Liberia continues to lead by example.

Mr. Nupolu concluded by reaffirming the organization's commitment to national development: "We are building a future where Liberian farmers are not just producers, but professionals, innovators, and leaders.

The official signing of the MOU is expected to take place in the coming weeks, setting the stage for a transformative experience for students and a stronger agricultural future for Liberia.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.