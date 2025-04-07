Liberia: Govt Prosecutes Mary Boimah, Others

Salala Rubber Corporation former Workers' Union President Mary P. Boimah and Secretary Lawrence Gborbor, along with six other individuals, are facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, arson, criminal facilitation, solicitation, conspiracy, mischief, and theft of property.

The case involves a June 27, 2024, violent protest staged by Madam Mary P. Boimah and others, which led to significant destruction of SRC's properties including the administrative headquarters, among others.

Before the protest, tension had been brewing at the SRC Plantation with workers, including contractors, demanding increased salaries, employment, health and other social benefits, including housing.

The workers, through their leader Madam Mary P. Boimah, had also demanded payment for lost wages during a 5-day go-slow at the plantation.

The Protest

On the morning of June 27, 2024, the workers, through their leaders led by Madam Boimah, engaged the former SRC Management over the workers' demand, which amounted to 13 counts.

Part of the 13 counts was the demand for payment for the days they were off work protesting, which the management refused. This resulted in a protest that turned violent and escalated.

SRC workers, including contractors and employees, set fire to the residence of plantation manager Sangeeth Sathyan and looted the company's warehouse. They also set ablaze a National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) local office at the SRC plantation in Weala.

It took the effort of officers of the Liberian National Police to rescue the managers and bring the situation under control, with several arrests made, while many perpetrators absconded.

Documents obtained following the police investigation into the SRC violent protest which took place under the then Socfin S.A. Management of SRC put the cost of property damage at US$275,000.

Government's intervention

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism, Jerolinmek M. Piah, announced that the violent protest was a targeted attack on the production manager.

Mr. Piah noted that the government would ensure accountabilities for all involved, adding that the government had dispatched a team of investigators led by the Ministry of Justice to ascertain the details of the incident at SRC.

The team included representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Acting Inspector General of Police, and the Ministry of Information.

He noted that despite Liberia's high unemployment rates compared to other countries, the government would not support efforts to scare away investors.

The information minister affirmed the government's intention to use this case to set an example by holding those responsible for the Salala incident accountable.

The indictment

Following the arrests and charges of Madam Mary Boimah, Lawrence Gborbor, and others, the Grand Jury of Margibi County in the March term of the court indicted Madam Boimah and other, charging them with the crimes of criminal facilitation, solicitation, conspiracy, mischief, and theft of property.

Court records showed that Mary Boimah and Lawrence Gborbor were rearrested on March 17, following the Grand Jury of Margibi County's decision to upgrade their indictments to include charges of arson and armed robbery, based on a review of additional evidence.

The rearrest came about after SKY International Insurance Corporation--whose bond had previously kept Mary Boimah and Lawrence Gborbor out of prison since their initial arrest in June 2024--notified the Court of its decision to withdraw the bond valued at US$550,420.

Meanwhile, upon being notified of SKY International Insurance Corporation's bond withdrawal, the Margibi County Attorney's Office of the Ministry of Justice promptly filed a request for a change of venue. The request was granted, and on March 20, 2025, Mary Boimah and Lawrence Gborbor were transferred to Criminal Court 'A' in Monrovia and subsequently imprisoned at the Monrovia Central Prison, where they remain in custody pending the posting of a new bond.

Mary P. Boimah's link to previous violent protests

In 2019, she led a group of protesters in Weala Town, where they set fire to two police stations in response to the death of a local motorcyclist. The protests escalated further, with demonstrators burning the Baypolu Magisterial Court, blocking highways, and destroying several properties.

This past history has played a significant role in the government's decision to pursue legal action against Madam Boimah.

The Jeety factor

The case involving Madam Mary Boimah, Lawrence Gborbor and others has no link with the current Management of SRC headed by Jeety Rubber LLC.

Rather, the case predates Jeety Rubber LLC's ownership of SRC. By the time Mr. Jeety bought SRC in August 2024, Mary Boimah, Lawrence Gborbor, and others accused were already indicted and awaiting trials. -Story By Othello B. Garblah.